50 Cent Calls Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Marriage 'The Most Important Contract of Jay's Career'

If there's anyone who hasn't chosen to remain quiet surrounding the accusations made against Diddy and Jay-Z, it's fellow rapper 50 Cent.

During an appearance on the Flagrant podcast, the "In Da Club" star made it a point to call out the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder on several topics, ranging from Jay not wanting 50 to perform at the Super Bowl to feeling uncomfortable during his famous Roc Nation brunches.

Later during his appearance, 50 jokingly referred to Jay's marriage to Beyoncé as the "most important contract he's inked in his career," asserting that the move cast some protection from him in the industry.

"He's absolutely been treated differently since," 50 asserted.

The discourse during the episode went viral, as the rapper also added in his two cents revolving around Kendrick and Drake's infamous summer beef.

"People already had their mind made up that they wanted to see Drake go down," he said.

"I'm a fan of your work, but I don't understand what got into you that made you say you was gonna f*ck Kendrick?"



50 Cent addresses Andrew Schulz viral joke controversy with Kendrick Lamar



Jay is currently in the headlines due to a legal case implicating his alleged involvement in a sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl and Sean "Diddy" Combs at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party. Per court docs, "Jane Doe" alleged that she was seeking access to the event when she interacted with a chauffeur employed by the Bad Boy Records mogul. Subsequently, she was purportedly escorted to a gathering at a residence.

Jay wasted no time addressing his involvement in the lawsuit after being implicated alongside Diddy in the alleged assault. Criticizing attorney Tony Buzbee for his "demand letter," the music mogul took to his Roc Nation Instagram to issue a comprehensive statement saying the plaintiff's lawyer is "extorting" him.

He has continued to deny the claims against him, specifically zeroing in on what his legal team has highlighted as inconsistencies.