Jay-Z's Effort to Dismiss Rape Case Denied and Accuser Will Also Be Allowed to Stay Anonymous

The case against Jay-Z -- real name Shawn Carter -- in which he has been accused of raping a 13-year-old can proceed a judge has ruled.

According to CNN, Judge Analisa Torres also blasted Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, for the aggressive ways in which he has tried to dismiss the case in an order filed on Dec. 26.

"Carter's lawyer's relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client. The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it," the order reads.

This is not the only setback that Jay-Z has face in the ongoing case. Judge Torres has ruled that the accuser has the right to remain anonymous in the case despite Spiro's motion to have her identity revealed.

Earlier in the month, accuser Jane Doe filed an amended lawsuit that alleged Diddy as well as an anonymous celebrity raped her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was 13 years old. Jay-Z was named in the updated lawsuit. The woman alleges that she was drugged at a party before she was then assaulted by both men.

Jay has denied all accusations against him and released a lengthy statement after the allegations were made public.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he calculated was the nature of the allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No, sir. It had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!" the statement read.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit," he continued.

The rapper ended his statement by saying that Buzbee has "made a terrible error in judgment."

Judge Torres also slammed Spiro for taking aim at defense attorney Tony Buzbee in her court order on Thursday.

"Since Carter's attorney first appeared in this case seventeen days ago, he has submitted a litany of letters and motions attempting to impugn the character of Plaintiff's lawyer, many of them expounding on the purported 'urgency' of this case," she said.

Buzbee responded in an email to CNN.

"The coordinated and desperate efforts to attack me as counsel for alleged victims are falling flat," he said.

Buzbee is representing over 120 people accusing Diddy of assault.

Jay-Z counsel declined to comment on the judge's ruling, but has previously called Doe's case "all a fantasy" and that he expects that the case will be dismissed.