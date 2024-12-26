Jay-Z Legal Setback: Accuser's Anonymity Protected as Judge Slams Rapper's 'Combative' Tactics

A New York judge has ruled that Jay-Z's accuser can proceed with her lawsuit against him and Sean "Diddy" Combs, all while keeping her identity confidential.

Judge Analisa Torres outlined her rationale using a series of bullet points.

According to court papers acquired by The Post, Torres has determined that "the weight of the factors tips in favoring of allowing plaintiff to remain anonymous, at least for this stage of the litigation."

She explained that the court's decision-making process does not require the listing of every factor or adherence to a specific format as long as the court effectively considers the competing interests involved.

From the judge's perspective, the alleged victim is deemed to be at a heightened risk of harm from disclosure due to her ongoing struggles with "depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and a seizure disorder" linked to the trauma of her assault.

Torres also criticized Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, for opposing the Alabama woman's plea to proceed with her case anonymously as "Jane Doe."

The judge disapproved of the lawyer's persistent submission of "combative" motions filled with provocative language and personal attacks.

Torres wrote in her ruling, "Carter's lawyer's relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client."

"The court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it."

In a recent update to her legal filing, the plaintiff revised her initial complaint from October to include Jay-Z, alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs, as the second male celebrity accused of assaulting her at a post-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, when she was just 13 years old.

During the New York house party, Doe alleged that she was given a beverage that left her feeling "woozy" and "lightheaded," prompting her to seek respite in a nearby bedroom.

Not long after, she recalled the moment when the rappers and close companions made their way into the space, with Combs addressing her enthusiastically, "You are ready to party!"

The individual claimed that Jay-Z proceeded to undress her, restrained her, and committed sexual assault while Diddy and a "female celebrity" observed.

Doe reported that following the incident, Diddy proceeded to assault her while Jay-Z and another woman looked on sexually.

Following the revelation of the revised lawsuit, the Roc Nation boss immediately denied the "heinous" accusations and criticized the attorney representing the woman, Tony Buzbee, as "deplorable" in a strongly-worded response.

In addition to seeking the dismissal of the lawsuit deemed "cynical and calculated," the "Empire State of Mind" rapper urged for the accuser, who has acknowledged inconsistencies in her account, to be identified openly.

Submitting a distinct letter to the court, Spiro requested an expedited handling of his client's case, citing the immense media attention and delicate circumstances surrounding the lawsuit.