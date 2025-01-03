Destiny's Child's Kelly Rowland Warns Against Fraudulent Account Asking Fans For Money

Kelly Rowland has warned her fans about a soliciting fake account on social media.

On Jan. 4, Rowland posted on her Instagram Stories, which brought the attention of a fraudulent Instagram account impersonating her. According to the "Say My Name" singer, the account was named "iam.kellyrowland" and contains zero followers and posts.

The user behind the account was introduced as Rowland, before informing the recipient that it had lost its credit card and is now in urgent need of money for a plane ticket. The ticket was also needed so "Rowland" could perform in the recipient's city.

"Hey, this is Kelly from Destiny's Child, I lost my credit card, and I need money for a plain ticket so I can fly to your city to perform," the fake account said, before requesting, "Can you send me some money?"

The message added an odd follow-up saying, "Hello, this is Beyoncé."

Kelly Rowland warns her followers of a fake account posing as her asking for money:



Rowland then urged fans to stay wary of scammers and even called out the user's grammatical error of the word "plane."

"Be careful out here!" Rowland warned. "Fake AF!! And don't you think I know how to spell P-L-A-N-E!"

One fan commented, "When Kelly Rowland speaks, we listen! Stay vigilant, y'all, these scammers don't just misspell; they miss the point of integrity."

Another remarked, "I'd be mostly insulted over the grammar as well, to be honest."