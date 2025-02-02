Taylor Swift's Red Carpet Blunder Got Photographers Confused But a Short Phrase Saved The Moment

The 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet experienced a delightful stir Sunday evening when Taylor Swift triggered a mini moment, though she promptly made things right.

Swift skipped the designated photo area when she arrived at the star-studded event, sending photographers into a momentary inner tizzy.

The pop diva, known for her elegance and poise, quickly spun and pivoted back to the cameras.

Swift was the subject of lip reader Nicola Hickling, who, according to The Mirror, claimed that the pop star mouthed the phrase "I'll turn and come back" to ensure she was photographed in full glamper glamour.

The singer then glided back down the carpet in a sparkly red mini, corseted dress which featured a thigh-high slit.

On the red carpet, Swift wore her signature Vivienne Westwood corset dress, along with matching Casadei heels.

To complete the ensemble, Swift wore over 60 carats of Lorraine Schwartz rubies, including waterfall earrings and a pair of rings, which added extra sparkle.

Observers commented that the daring color choice was a nod to the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce's football team, where red and white are the team colors.

To add an extra level of intrigue, the chain that hung across the left thigh of Swift's dress showcased a jeweled "T," which many fans believe to be an Easter egg for Kelce, who missed the ceremony because he had flown to New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl.

HELLLOOOO?!? THE MINI DRESS?! THE 'T' CHAIN ON HER THIGH?!?? THIS SERVE!!! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/FuQzLWzy30 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 3, 2025

Her fans know that Swift loves to communicate through her style choices.

Page Six highlighted the "T" charm as potentially referencing Swift's lyrics, symbolizing a private connection with Kelce.

Though she did not sing a note in front of the 4,400 spectators as a last-minute replacement for a pregnant Kelly Clarkson, Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, is up for six more this year, including Record of the Year for her duet with Post Malone called "Fortnight" and Album of the Year for "The Tortured Poets Department."

The 2025 Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, drawing some of the biggest names in music.