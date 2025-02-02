Taylor Swift's Red Carpet Symbolism: Swifties Decode Pop Star's Iconic Look From T-Chain to Curly Hair at 2025 Grammys

Taylor Swift steps out in a red dress at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday — sparking hidden meaning theories from fans.

The pop superstar, who is no stranger to making statement-style moments, showed up on the red carpet in a mini dress with a signature 'T' chain adorning her upper thigh.

HELLLOOOO?!? THE MINI DRESS?! THE 'T' CHAIN ON HER THIGH?!?? THIS SERVE!!! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/FuQzLWzy30 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 3, 2025

Swift's squad also known as Swifties was soon trending on social media, with admirers pondering the meaning of the T chain. It quickly became one of the most tweeted about event of the night, with thousands of users weighing in with their thoughts and reactions.

One fan said, "SHE'S SO PRETTY," and another noted, "What does the T chain mean? Or T for Travis?"

Fans also speculated that the curly hairstyle was a throwback to the beginnings of her career, during which she wore her hair in a way that was similar to how she was styled in this pop icon appearance.

Others speculate that the "T" thigh chain has something to do with her first album.

"In a song where she mentions that she'd wear the letter around her neck, she ironically opted to wear it on her thigh," an X user said.

Here's what other fans on X are saying:

Nothing has been confirmed, but fans also took this as a sign that "Debut (Taylor's Version)" is coming soon.

This year, Swift is up for six awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.