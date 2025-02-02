Viral Clip of Taylor Swift's Dance Moves During The Weeknd's GRAMMY Performance Light Up Social Media

The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards were like a dream come true, where popstar Taylor Swift was caught having a fangirl moment, dancing along while The Weeknd performed live.

In a surprise return to the Grammy Awards on Sunday, The Weeknd took the stage to perform two new songs from his recently-released album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, after years of skipping this awards show as a form of protest.

The short clip, which was posted to social media by the fan account Taylor Swift Charts+ quickly went viral and fans around the world have responded to both.

This video, from Variety journalist Katcy Stephan, from the 2nd of February has reached over 24,70K views.

Fans and followers commented, with many ridiculing Swift's dance moves, but in an entertaining way, while others praised her energy and spirit.

One user jokingly tweeted, "Taylor sit down please the music ain't even that good," and another added, "Mother really got taste."

Here's what other X users are saying:

Though reaction to the album was very much mixed, overall it was received positively.

There were also glimpses of Swift enjoying The Weeknd as he performed — a sign of a fellow artist appreciating another at work.

Weeknd's surprise showing follows his recent body blow to the Recording Academy and a 2020 snub in which The Weeknd's groundbreaking single "Blinding Lights" scored a whopping zero nominations, despite most streamable records all over the globe.

The Weeknd performed "Cry for Me" and "Timeless," featuring Playboi Carti, after an introduction by Grammys chief Harvey Mason Jr. The performance was held before a backdrop of dancers and was billed as a critical reconciliation between the musician and the awards show.