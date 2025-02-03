Killer Mike Sues Over Unjust Grammy Arrest, Claims He Was Physically Restrained and Publicly Humiliated

Rapper Killer Mike is suing two security companies after he says he was falsely arrested and publicly humiliated at last year's Grammy Awards.

The architect of the artist's new record, Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, claims in the suit obtained by TMZ that S&S Labor Force Inc. and JRM Private Security, the companies hired to provide security at the event, acted beyond their limits.

Render claims that before he got to the red carpet to take photos and do interviews, he was stopped and physically restrained and put under a citizen's arrest, all while being fully credentialed.

The complaint alleges that this resulted in his arrest by police and detention in a local jail for several hours, preventing him from making an appearance to present an award. Charges against Render were dropped, and he was released later.

The 36-year-old singer, who took home several awards during the ceremony, claims the incident caused emotional distress and professional damage, according to Render's legal team.

Render is suing for damages for the alleged attack and the unlawful detention.

Render was a high profile, and the nature of the allegations was considered newsworthy at the time. The incident has raised questions about security measures at large gatherings.

Beyond his music, Killer Mike has used his platform to speak to social issues as well.