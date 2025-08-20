Chris Martin Defends Coldplay's Kiss Cam Tradition Following Viral Cheating Scandal

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin isn't backing down from the band's beloved "Kiss Cam" moment, even after a recent scandal surrounding it made global headlines.

During a concert stop in Hull, England, as part of Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World" Tour, Martin addressed the audience directly about the now-viral moment that exposed a cheating scandal last month at the band's Boston show.

"We've been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a... yeah,"

Martin told the crowd, referencing the incident that captured former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot getting cozy on camera, PageSix reported.

"Life throws you lemons and you've got to make lemonade," the 48-year-old singer continued. "So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you."

Martin's comments come after footage from the July 16 Boston concert showed Byron and Cabot caught on camera in an affectionate embrace before ducking out of frame.

Fans React to Coldplay's Kiss Cam Mishap in Boston

Martin, unaware of the backstory at the time, joked, "Whoa, look at these two. Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Soon after, it was revealed that both individuals were married — to other people.

The fallout was swift: Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed her surname from Facebook and later deleted her profile, and both Byron and Cabot were placed on leave from their company.

Byron later resigned, and Astronomer publicly condemned their actions, stating that company leaders are "expected to set the standard."

While some fans speculated that Coldplay might retire the segment due to the backlash, Martin was clear in Hull that the Kiss Cam is here to stay.

"You were at that Boston gig," he told one fan holding a sign. "Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle."

According to Billboard, Martin even improvised a song on stage for a man wearing a pink tank top, jokingly singing, "Before today I didn't think I was gay / Now I've got to do some serious thinkin'."

The band's tour will continue at Craven Park for a second night before heading to London for a 10-show finale at Wembley Stadium.