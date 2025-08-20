Taylor Swift's Showgirl Look Was Once Worn in Vegas' Longest-Running Spectacular, Stylist Reveals

Taylor Swift is ushering in a bold new era with her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, and her fashion choice is already making headlines.

The superstar's glittering look for the record's artwork isn't just a costume — it's a piece of Las Vegas history.

Swift's stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, worked with legendary designer Bob Mackie to source a showgirl ensemble originally created for "Jubilee!" — the dazzling revue that ran in Sin City from 1981 until 2016, making it the city's longest-running spectacular.

According to PageSix, the costume, dripping in rhinestones and topped with a feather boa, was once worn during the show's "Jewel Finale."

Mackie himself confirmed the backstory in a recent Instagram post, noting that the bra, undergarments, and armbands were built with French wirework and blush fabric to create a nude-illusion effect.

The beaded chains, crystal drops, and dramatic accessories were designed to impress audiences in true showgirl style.

Las Vegas stylist Jose Rodrigo, who once worked as a dresser for "Jubilee!," explained why the look still holds up decades later.

"What truly differentiates Mackie from anybody else is that we're looking at 40 years of these costumes being actively used, worn and archived — and yet when we dusted them off, the vibrancy, the design and the structure [was still there].

They were built with the best of the best," he said. Rodrigo added, "He is a master at his craft, and his designs have endured decades."

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ photoshoot featured outfits from Bob Mackie’s “Jewel Finale” from the Las Vegas show, Jubilee!, the longest-running showgirl spectacle in history pic.twitter.com/d5a2TcSPM9 — theeITgirl (@fashionsITgirl) August 19, 2025

Why Jubilee! Costumes Weighed Up to 40 Pounds

Authentic "Jubilee!" costumes weren't easy to wear. According to Rodrigo, they could weigh anywhere from 10 to 40 pounds because of their elaborate crystals, chains, and feathers, US Magazine said.

Getting dressed, he noted, required a careful step-by-step process, almost like choreography.

The costumes also carry a personal touch. Rodrigo shared that many still contain the handwritten names of past performers inside, preserving the memory of the women who wore them onstage.

Over time, accessories had to be restored or replaced, but the archival collection has remained an enduring symbol of Vegas glamour.

Dita Von Teese played a major role in reviving the showgirl aesthetic in modern times, wearing Mackie's creations during her own residencies and even collaborating with Swift in 2022 for the "Bejeweled" music video.

That partnership may have helped pave the way for Swift's "Showgirl" era.

Swift, who announced the album's October 3 release on the "New Heights" podcast, has already teased multiple covers and a tracklist that includes "Elizabeth Taylor" and "Ruin the Friendship."