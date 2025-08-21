Jessie J Shares Struggles With Parenting During Cancer Treatment: 'I Feel I Can't Be a Mom'

Pop star Jessie J is sharing the emotional toll of fighting breast cancer while trying to be a mom to her young son, Sky.

According to PageSix, on the latest episode of the "Great Company" podcast with Jamie Laing, released Tuesday, the 37-year-old singer said she feels "robbed" of time with her child during treatment.

"Yesterday I sobbed, because I miss my boy," Jessie said through tears. "I can't be a mom like I want to be a mom and I feel robbed."

Jessie, who welcomed her son Sky with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, revealed that undergoing breast cancer treatment has left her unable to fully enjoy motherhood.

"Cancer has robbed me of memories with my boy," she shared. "Anyone with a toddler knows they change so much in that space of time. You blink and he's chatting."

She first spoke about her diagnosis back in June, when she posted an emotional video online. Jessie had found a lump in her breast, which was initially thought to be a cyst.

Jessie J Says Recovery After Mastectomy Has Been "Mentally Challenging"

Later tests revealed 4 to 5 centimeters of cancer, People reported. "I just burst into tears," Jessie recalled. "At first, I thought I was going to die. I didn't know how bad it was or what treatment I would need."

Since then, Jessie has undergone a mastectomy and says recovery has been anything but easy.

She's also dealing with hair loss and extreme soreness weeks after surgery. "The recovery is far from quick or easy, and mentally it's been the most challenging time for me," she admitted.

In June, Jessie performed at the Summertime Ball in London just days before surgery. "The energy on stage gave me something to hold on to," she said. "It was overwhelming, but it reminded me of how much love I have around me."

Despite her ongoing health battles, Jessie recently announced she'll need another surgery later this year.

She was also hospitalized earlier this month after struggling to breathe. Still, she's determined to keep moving forward — both as an artist and a mother.

"I'm learning who I am in motherhood and when my health goes left unexpectedly," she wrote on Instagram. "It will look different than I planned, but I'm adapting. I LOVE music and I LOVE my life. And I want to LIVE in the moment."