Cam'ron Debunks Myths Around the Unreleased Juelz Santana & Lil Wayne Project 'I Can't Feel My Face'

Cam'ron, the leading man of the underground hip-hop scene, has come forward to squash rumors he's been mired in for years about supposedly preventing a Santana/Wayne mixtape from seeing the light of day.

The artist mentioned the speculation in a recent episode of his YouTube show, Talk with Flee.

Camron explains why the Juelz x Lil Wayne project didnt get released pic.twitter.com/Dmwv1SYkvt — Good Job, O (@ayocallmeo) February 11, 2025

Despite allegations that Cam'ron prevented the release of I Can't Feel My Face, the Dipset lord said disagreements over contracts were the actual culprits.

In his explanation, he cited Universal Music Group (UMG) as the major player in the scenario.

"There was a time Juelz was supposed to put out a project with Lil Wayne and it didn't happen," Cam'ron said, as quoted by AllHipHop.

"And they was like, 'Cam don't want the project to come out.' And that's not what happened."

At that time, Cam said Lil Wayne wasn't yet the worldwide global superstar he is today. He revealed that Def Jam, which was under the UMG umbrella, offered an unfavorable split on the mixtape, rendering the project financially unfeasible.

Universal told Def Jam, 'Well, Lil Wayne still didn't give us his album yet. So if y'all want to put this project out, we're taking 95% and Def Jam, y'all can take 5%,'" Cam'ron elaborated.

Because of UMG's terms, Cam'ron and his associates would have received a small percentage of any profits, he said.

"We had a joint venture deal with Def Jam," he continued. "So if that project came out, that means Def Jam would get 2.5 percent of the album, and me and Juelz would get 2.5 percent of the album. And they said, 'Cam, we love you and all that, but we're not doing that. We can't do it.'"

Despite these, Cam'ron was unfairly blamed for the project crashing and burning.

"N##### just gonna blame Cam," he said. "I get the blame. 'Yo, Cam is hating. Cam don't want Juelz's project to come out.' And I'm like, all right, whatever. N*ggas don't really understand the backstory."

He asked rhetorically, "Why would I want to stop making money? My whole thing was to make Juelz a star, make Juelz rich."

Juelz Santana has remained a hot topic well into the new year, which makes Cam'ron's comments especially relevant. The rapper is set to release a new project, in fact, with collaborations from DaBaby and Lil Wayne.

Juelz Santana Discussed the Joint Project With Lil Wayne.

Juelz Santana opened up in 2022 about why his long-rumored joint album with Lil Wayne never happened. In a sit-down with VladTV, as reported by HotNewHipHop, the Dipset spitter blamed the prolonged release on issues caused by their respective labels.

At that time, Santana was enjoying a serious career resurgence, with the release of "God Will'n" and the upcoming release of the new album "Born to Lose, Built to Win." He expressed disappointment over the album's stagnation.

"It worked out for the best anyway, because the album didn't come out for political reasons, Two different labels. [There were] so many people you had to get on the same page, and at that time I still had Cam in my situation." he said.

He noted that while they were working on the project, Waynereleasedg so much music that people were prematurely leaking it online, complicating efforts to keep the collaboration secret.

"The album didn't come out for political reasons," Santana explained while adding that Label politics was responsible for that.

Collaboration meant getting many people on the same page. Moreover, Santana revealed that he was not on great terms with Cam'ron, whom he was collaborating with in another group, The Diplomats, at the time.