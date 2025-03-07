Cam'ron Claps Back at Cuban Link's 'Horse & Carriage' Chorus Theft Claim

Cam'ron has responded to claims made by former Terror Squad rapper Cuban Link, who alleges that Cam and Ma$e stole the chorus for the hit song "Horse & Carriage."

According to Billboard, Cuban Link recently resurfaced this allegation in a clip from his "Link & Panda Show" podcast. In it, he recalls a moment years ago when he was in an elevator with Big Pun and Ma$e, freestyling and rhyming together.

During this exchange, Cuban Link sang a hook he had developed, which was inspired by Eddie Murphy's stand-up special "Delirious" and an old Dezi Arnaz song, "Cuban Cabby."

According to Cuban Link, Ma$e took a particular interest in his hook and expressed admiration for it. Later, when "Horse & Carriage" was released, Cuban Link said he recognized similarities between his idea and the song's hook.

The track, which originally appeared on Cam'ron's debut album Confessions of Fire, featured Ma$e and became a well-known hit.

Cam'ron initially found Cuban Link's claims amusing but later admitted that the idea might have been lifted, though not by Ma$e.

Cam’ron Responds to Cuban Link Alleging He Stole the ‘Horse & Carriage’ Chorushttps://t.co/uMI2A4VcPT — billboard (@billboard) March 6, 2025

Cam'ron Explains Lance 'Un' Rivera's Role in 'Horse & Carriage' Hook Creation

Instead, he pointed to his former label boss, Lance "Un" Rivera, as the possible source of the similarity.

"I have no idea what Cuban Link is talking about as far as Ma$e overhearing his hook and Ma$e stealing the hook," Cam said. "This is what I will tell Cuban Link, though: If you sang your hook in front of Lance 'Un' Rivera, then you may have a case, 'cause Un came up with that hook."

Cam'ron explained that Rivera, who often sang the Ricky Ricardo-style hook, was heavily involved in shaping the final version of "Horse & Carriage." Rivera was instrumental in Cam'ron's early career, signing him to Untertainment Records and even directing the song's music video.

In the same episode of his YouTube show, "Talk With Flee," Cam'ron addressed Cuban Link's claims and shared another surprising story.

He recounted an intense encounter with comedian Katt Williams during a stand-up event in Philadelphia. Initially, the night was filled with goodwill and gifts, but things took a turn when Williams accused a member of Dipset, referred to as 'Dipset X,' of an unintended slight.

StopTheBreaks said the situation quickly escalated when Williams decided to confront the matter physically, punching Dipset X.

Chaos ensued, and Cam'ron instinctively reacted. "Off instinct, I grab Katt, flip him upside down and slam him," Cam'ron recalled. "And then as I'm about to kick him, I snap out of it."

Despite the heated moment, Cam'ron regretted the incident and acknowledged that it marked the end of his interactions with Williams.

While this altercation remains a surprising chapter in his past, his focus remains on addressing Cuban Link's claims and setting the record straight regarding "Horse & Carriage."