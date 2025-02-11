Drake Gets Framed for Murder of Duolingo Owl Mascot in Viral Troll Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

The internet is buzzing about the "death" of the Duolingo Owl — and social media is taking a subtle shot at Canadian rapper Drake in the process.

Duo is also the name of the language app's cuddly mascot, and the idea that users were "killing" Duo by not taking lessons has turned into a trolling tool for the music star.

Duolingo's owl mascot mimicked a viral moment from Kendrick Lamar's Superbowl performance. On Tuesday, the language-learning app posted the image to its X account.

an important message from Duolingo pic.twitter.com/jTTT680yVs — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 11, 2025

The post contained a winky caption riffing off one of Lamar's lyrics: "SAY DRAKE."

In another post, the language-learning app playfully declared the "death" of its adorable owl mascot, Duo, in a big risk of the joke itself.

The announcement stated: "It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead," read the announcement. Then, in a teasing twist, they claimed Drake was behind it, writing, "Authorities are looking into a Canadian rapper currently."

On Reddit, in particular, it became a meme in the r/popculturechat community, wherein users began jokingly blaming Duo's death on Drake. Reddit user booshley said, "Drake is getting framed for a language app mascot murder like that's a new level of trolling."

Users not placed in Duolingo's marketing department's soap bubble speculated that this "death" was part of an elaborate marketing gimmick.

"Iron your best suit, bitch. In the IG comments they said authorities are looking for a 'Canadian rapper' in regards to Duo's death," added user DripIntravenous.

Although the trolling is funny, some users like Duolingo's marketing strategy and quirky posts. The company has received applause for engaging with its audience while keeping users entertained.

Sunday's incident is not the first time Duolingo has targeted Drake. Today, the app, as reported by AllHipHop, also referenced Kendrick Lamar's iconic "A-MINORRRR" line.

In a bid to promote the music course at the same time, Apple Music also decided to poke fun at Drake. In a new post on the platform, he included the phrase "Not Like Us" and a link to Lamar's performance.

They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not like us. They not... — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) February 10, 2025

It also came as Kendrick Lamar set a record with his halftime show, as 133.5 million people tuned in to watch Apple Music's most-watched-ever Halftime Show. Roc Nation shared the news, saying it was a Super Bowl first.