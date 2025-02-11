Kendrick Lamar's Million-Dollar Statement Echoes His Message Against Drake During Halftime: 'A Move for the Ultra-Smart'

Kendrick Lamar rocked the Super Bowl with a diamond-crusted $1.2 million necklace, which was reportedly a secret diss to Drake.

The Compton-born star showed off the custom piece—a lowercase letter "a" studded with 515 diamonds—right before halftime at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. There, he sang his scathing diss track "Not Like Us."

While Lamar omitted the word "pedophile" from the live lyrics, he still ended up dropping the now-legendary "A minor" line, a jab that many interpreted as a dig aimed at the Canadian singer.

Super Bowl 2025 was the most-watched ever at 126 MILLION viewers. pic.twitter.com/Ifbc5vEwKl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 11, 2025

Lamar's piece was crafted with that lyric in mind, an insider revealed to The US Sun.

The source said his "people and backup dancers" were "caught by surprise" and "stunned with the detail" when he put on the necklace.

The huge chain, created by the jeweler Eliantte, was sent to Lamar only 24 hours before the Super Bowl. The necklace boasts 240 diamonds, while the chain has 275 diamonds.

The insider said, "Kendrick succeeded in wanting to pass his message and not be censored."

"Everyone thought it was a brilliant way of having his lyrics and message echoed by the masses. It was the kind of genius move only ultra-smart people would make."

Drake's Subtle Response To K-Dot

Longtime K-Dot foe Drake has come through with a subtle yet pointed response to Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance, hitting Instagram just hours after the rapper took the concert stage.

Drake posted multiple concert pictures on Instagram, captioning each post "$$$inema," which many fans interpreted as a direct response. One image included a closer view of his signature OVO owl chain, which contained over 100 carats of Asscher-cut diamonds.

The timing of the post and the specific image led some to speculate that Drake was aiming at Lamar's piece of jewelry.

The feud between Drake and Lamar dates back to 2023 and has only gotten worse over the years. Things turned up a notch in April 2024 when Drake released "Taylor Made Freestyle," a diss song that controversially included the AI-generated voices of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. The song forced Lamar to release a comeback in the form of "Not Like Us."

To make matters worse, Drake sued Universal Music Group (UMG) in January 2025 for "deliberately" letting Lamar's diss track go live during "one of the most significant and viewed cultural events of the year."

A UMG spokesperson said, "We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns."

"No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear."