Shakira Faces Backlash Over Alleged Copying of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Shakira's highly anticipated "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour kicked" off on Feb. 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but the concert has already sparked controversy among fans.

The Colombian singer, who is returning to the stage after seven years, has been accused of copying elements from Beyoncé's record-breaking "Renaissance Tour."

During her first performance, Shakira delighted her fans with hits like "Estoy Aquí" and "BZRP: Music Sessions, Vol. 53," TMZ reported.

However, social media users quickly noticed some striking similarities between her concert setup and Beyoncé's 2023 performances.

Notably, fans praised the stage design, dancers' costumes, and even Shakira's use of a giant prop wolf.

This led to various comments on platforms like X, with some fans jokingly claiming, "Shakira went to the RENAISSANCE world tour and took notes," while others accused her of "copying and pasting" from Beyoncé's show.

The comparisons didn't stop there. Shakira's stylist, Nicolas Bru, revealed that the singer's opening look for the tour was designed by Donatella Versace, the same designer who dressed Beyoncé for her "Renaissance Tour" Tour.

Shakira didn't copy Beyonce it was Beyonce who copied Shakira😭 pic.twitter.com/ZF9KtDKlXQ — victor🦄 (@beyisover) February 12, 2025

Shakira's Wolf Prop Sparks Debate

According to Daily Mail, Shakira's silver metallic costumes, which were a central part of her performance, also resembled the outfits Beyoncé wore in her concerts.

Bru explained that they chose Versace for the opening look to give the show a "bold, fun, sexy, confident, and strong" vibe.

Additionally, both Shakira and Beyoncé incorporated large animal props into their tours. While Beyoncé featured a massive metallic horse during her performances, Shakira brought out a giant wolf, adding an element of fantasy to her stage presence.

This similarity was not lost on fans, who commented that the two tours seemed to mirror each other.

Despite the criticism, many fans defended Shakira, noting that she and Beyoncé have long been friends and collaborators.

The two artists worked together on the 2006 hit "Beautiful Liar" and have expressed mutual admiration over the years.

In fact, Shakira has frequently praised Beyoncé for her work ethic and her impact on women's empowerment. "She's just so incredible, what she does for minorities in the US and around the world," Shakira said in a 2023 interview.

While some fans see the tour as a clear homage to Beyoncé, others argue that it's simply a case of artists drawing inspiration from one another, which is common in the industry.

As Shakira continues her tour across Latin America and prepares for US dates in May, the debate over whether she's copying Beyoncé or being inspired by her will likely continue.