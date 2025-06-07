Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour: Shakira Reigns in Miami with a Joyful Explosion of Rhythm, Resilience, and Roots - REVIEW

There are concerts, and then there are coronations. Shakira's first of two shows at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium wasn't just a performance—it was the homecoming of a woman reborn.

To the beat of drums and the roar of 65,000 voices, the Colombian global superstar lit up the stage Friday night in a kaleidoscopic celebration of her heritage, her healing after heartbreak, and her Latin American fans. After moving to Miami with her sons following a high-profile breakup, Shakira returned to the city not as a survivor—but as a queen.

It was the same stadium where she and Jennifer Lopez headlined the 2020 Super Bowl. However, that wasn't what inspired her to turn her previous planned arena tour, into a stadium one. "This is a dream come true," she told the crowd, visibly emotional. "Last time I was here, I came to see Beyoncé. And I wondered—will I ever be able to perform here, too?" Now, just ten months later, she was standing at the center of it all, commanding a stadium she once sat in as a fan.

What followed was a euphoric, two-hour sensory feast—a bilingual set of hits and surprises that pulled from every corner of her 30-year discography and every continent of her musical identity. African beats, samba and Brazilian batucada, Caribbean merengue and bachata, salsa riffs, reggaeton drops, gut-punching rock, and global pop all blended into one ever-shifting, ecstatic rhythm.

The show opened with a symbolic walk: not just Shakira, but a circle of women, walking forward with her. Among them were local journalists, friends, family—and stars like Miss Colombia 2015 Ariadna Gutiérrez and model Winnie Harlow, who also appears in Shakira's recent music video for "Soltera." The message was loud and clear: this was a new era of sisterhood, and she wasn't walking alone.

There was no dress code, but the crowd came dressed for the moment: glittering cowboy hats, purple wigs, hip scarves with dancing coins, wolf ears, and long braids with colorful ribbons. Each outfit was a tribute to a different Shakira—She Wolf, Laundry Service, Pies Descalzos, Día de la Intuición. It was less a fan base, more a devoted tribe—her "manada," as she lovingly called them: her pack.

Shakira herself went through 13 costume changes, matching each phase of the show. She rocked sheer sequined bodysuits for her rock anthems, glided in elegant gowns while dedicating songs to her children, and wore light, short dresses for the choreographed explosions of her dance hits. Every outfit was a new skin, a new chapter.

The bilingual setlist leaned heavier into Spanish than past U.S. tours—a move the Miami crowd clearly loved. There was joy in hearing her reclaim that space unapologetically, just as there was when Alejandro Sanz joined her on stage for a steamy, volcanic rendition of "La Tortura." "Thank you, Alejandro," Shakira said afterward, beaming. "The best thing to come out of Spain—after my kids."

Another special guest, Ozuna, helped turn "Monotonía" into a dance floor anthem of heartbreak. And fans cheered the announcement that Saturday night's show would bring Manuel Turizo and another surprise guest to the stage.

The emotional core of the night, however, belonged to a moment of quiet. Just Shakira, a mic, and a guitar, singing "Antología." The 1995 ballad—part of her Pies Descalzos album—remains one of the most intimate songs in her career, and here it felt like a prayer shared between friends.

But this wasn't a night for tears. It was about turning pain into power. The closing number, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," brought the crowd to a frenzy. As she sang the viral empowerment anthem that helped her shed her public heartbreak, confetti rained from above—dollar bills with her own face on them. If that's not a mic drop, what is?

And then, with one last grin and a chant of "A la bin, a la ban, Miami, Miami, ra ra ra!" she disappeared behind the stage, leaving the stadium still buzzing.

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour now continues across the U.S., with upcoming stops in cities like New York and Los Angeles, followed by 15 shows in Mexico and two makeup concerts in Peru. European dates and rescheduled shows in Boston and D.C. are still pending—but if Miami was the blueprint, fans around the world are in for something unforgettable.

For Shakira, the tears are over. The music—louder than ever.