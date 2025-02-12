Sabrina Carpenter Explains Why Taylor Swift 'Enabled' Her to Go All Out on Stage

Sabrina Carpenter, 25, credits Taylor Swift for inspiring her to fully embrace her risqué stage persona during her recent Short n' Sweet Tour.

In a new interview with Vogue, Carpenter reflected on how her time as an opening act on Swift's Eras Tour not only shaped her musical journey but also emboldened her onstage performances.

"Her stadiums make my shows look like clubs," Carpenter said, marveling at Swift's ability to command a massive audience as if she were performing in their living rooms, DialyMail said.

The influence of Swift's successful tour was pivotal for Carpenter, who said, "Your tour enabled me to do mine." As a result, the Short n' Sweet Tour saw Sabrina taking risks and pushing boundaries, including simulating sex scenes on stage and engaging in bold, playful moments with her audience.

"I don't want to let [my fans] down," Carpenter admitted, explaining her decision to improvise new, daring poses during her Juno act.

Why Sabrina Carpenter Took Risks on Stage, Inspired by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

While Taylor Swift's shows are known for their family-friendly appeal, Carpenter's performances have a more adult edge, combining the playful and the provocative.

Sabrina admitted to coming up with many of the routines on the fly, saying, "Sometimes I go: Oh, you know what? F**k it. It's Thursday. Let me give them a new one."

Sabrina's musical career has soared since her time opening for Swift. After going viral on TikTok with her hit "Nonsense" from the 2022 album Emails I Can't Send, Carpenter cemented her place in the pop world with the release of Short n' Sweet in August 2024.

According to Billboard, the album's success includes global hits like "Espresso" and "Taste," and Carpenter's recent Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album further highlights her rising star.

Looking back at her time with Swift, Carpenter recalled how the opportunity to open for the superstar was a dream come true. "It was very much a childhood dream come true," she shared.