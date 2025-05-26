Shakira Stumbles During 'Whenever, Wherever' at Montreal Concert

Shakira's concert in Montreal took an unexpected turn when the pop star slipped and fell onstage during a live performance of her hit song "Whenever, Wherever."

The moment happened on May 20 at the Bell Centre, where the singer was performing as part of her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" world tour.

The fall occurred just as Shakira, 48, was beginning the first verse of the 2001 hit. A video shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter) shows her swaying onstage before suddenly losing her balance and falling to the ground.

Thankfully, she quickly stood up and continued performing, much to the crowd's applause.

According to ENews, Shakira later reshared a clip of the incident on her Instagram Stories, writing in Spanish, "Because no one is saved from falls!" The post has since expired but was captured and shared by fans online.

Support from fans came fast. "She handled it like the boss that she is," one fan wrote on X. Another said, "A great example of resilience! I hope she didn't get injured." Others simply called her "Mother," a term often used by fans to show admiration and support.

Shakira's Tour Faces Setbacks But Continues Strong

This wasn't the first mishap on Shakira's tour. Back in February, she was forced to cancel her concert in Peru after being hospitalized due to an abdominal problem.

At the time, she wrote, "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue... I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening." The canceled February show in Peru has been rescheduled for November 15.

Earlier this month, after a show in New Jersey, local health officials also reported a case of measles involving an out-of-state attendee.

The New Jersey Department of Health warned concertgoers to watch for symptoms and check their vaccination status.

Despite these issues, Shakira has continued to perform. Her world tour began in Rio de Janeiro on February 11 and will continue across North America through June 30, ending in San Francisco, People said.

She's set to perform in several major cities, including Boston, Toronto, Miami, Detroit, Houston, and also San Diego, with more stops on the schedule.