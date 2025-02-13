50 Cent Denies Involvement in Big Meech's Canceled Show: 'Stop Calling My Phone'

50 Cent wants nothing to do with Big Meech getting his "Welcome Back" concert scrubbed — even as he continues to troll the Black Mafia Family co-founder on social media.

Following the cancellation of the concert by the Amerant Bank Arena, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, shared a sarcastic message on Instagram, "I had nothing to do with this, please stop calling my phone 🤷"

"I sincerely hope you have a nice day today, Happy Valentine's Day. I'm stronger than you think I am."

The concert, which featured Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Sexyy Red, Rick Ross, Tay B, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Babyface Ray, and others, was called off just hours before it was scheduled to start due to "unforeseen circumstances," the venue said.

Since Big Meech and the people behind the event did not officially explain the event, this led to speculation, with many blaming 50 Cent for constantly mentioning Meech.

The Ongoing Feud

Over the last week, 50 Cent took to social media to blast Meech for hanging with one of his longtime nemeses, Rick Ross, as well as for supposed snitching. The Queens rapper has accusations against Meech for collaborating with federal snitch Tammy Cowins and for bringing down ex-drug lord Dionne "Cuffy" Gatling.

"You told Tammy to tell, btch," 50 Cent said in a post about alleged "third-party allegation," meaning state evidence via informant.

Meech added again that he denied the allegations that he snitched, previously telling someone in a caption, "I never folded, never told—never will. Death before dishonor, always."

But 50 Cent clowned Meech's video response, suggesting he read from a teleprompter and that his social media manager wrote his statements.

When Meech linked up with Rick Ross for the "Welcome Back" concert, things took a turn for the worse.

Ross was going to perform his 2010 "B.M.F." for Meech, stoking his war of words with 50 Cent. As a result, the "In Da Club" rapper uploaded a picture of a rat with the caption, "I think I'm Big Meech."

Adding more fuel to the fire, 50 Cent made a bold prediction about the concert being a failure and that even a lot of artists were not going to show up to perform as well. 50 Cent continues to carry some speculation now that the entire event has been canceled.