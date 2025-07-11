50 Cent Tried to 'Hold Hostage' Movie Release of 'Skillhouse' Over $5M Beef, Says Influencer Bryce Hall

TikTok personality Bryce Hall says rapper 50 Cent attempted to halt the release of their upcoming horror movie "Skillhouse" by demanding $5 million, a legal move that ultimately failed.

In recent interviews, Hall, 25, said the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, tried to block the release just days before the film's theatrical debut. "He was essentially trying to hold us hostage for $5 million before the movie could come out," Hall told The US Sun. "We beat him in court a few days ago and now I can promote the movie and everything's fine."

Bryce Hall breaks down his court win against 50 Cent 🧑‍⚖️💰 pic.twitter.com/yzlTP4KqEw — Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@VRTpod) July 10, 2025

On-Set Chemistry, Then a Court Battle

According to Hall, the legal filing caught him off guard. He described 50 Cent as professional and hands-on during production. "He was producing, like he was really a part of it," Hall said during a Page Six interview. "Then randomly, five days or two weeks before we go out into theaters, he tries this $5 million thing. I don't know."

50 Cent filed a lawsuit in April, alleging that the film's producers used his name, voice, image, and likeness without a final signed agreement. The rapper also claimed neither he nor his 12-year-old son Sire were paid for their appearances. He asked the court to block the July 11 release and requested $5 million in damages.

Last week, US District Judge Hernán D. Vera denied the request for a preliminary injunction, allowing "Skillhouse" to be released as scheduled. The lawsuit itself remains active.

Gore, Fame and Social Media Critique

"Skillhouse," created by filmmakers associated with the "Saw" franchise, centers on influencers who must compete for online views or face brutal deaths. "It's a movie where influencers get kidnapped and have to fight for views," Hall said. "If you hate influencers, this is the film to watch because they're all dying in gruesome ways."

Hall confirmed that one kill scene was so graphic a cameraman fainted during filming. "Everybody came in freaking out," he said.

While the storyline is exaggerated, Hall believes it highlights a real issue. "People do really demoralizing things for views," he explained. "When I first started, I was doing things I normally wouldn't, but you take a step back and realize, 'Hey, I gotta chill out.'"

The TikTok star, who started livestreaming at 14, said he never thought of it as a viable career. Now, with his first major acting part behind him, he's game for more. "Obviously we had some bumps in the road with 50, but it was a really fun experience and I'd love to continue," Hall said.

"Skillhouse" opens in theaters Friday.