50 Cent Sues Ex-Girlfriend Over Viral Confessions: 'She Sold Her Story to Me'

Rapper and businessman 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has filed a federal lawsuit against his former girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins, accusing her of violating a binding contract related to the exclusive rights to her life story and personal experiences.

The lawsuit, made public on July 17 and obtained exclusively by AllHipHop, claims that Tompkins has breached the terms of an agreement signed in 2007 by promoting and distributing videos, interviews, and other media content that detail her relationship with Jackson and their family life without authorization.

According to the 2007 agreement, Tompkins relinquished all rights to her name, likeness, story, personal experiences, and any related publicity to G-Unit Books.

The payment was reportedly an $80,000 lump sum as well as potential future royalties from works under those rights. The contract explicitly expresses the rights are "unconditional, irrevocable, exclusive and perpetual," meaning Tompkins agreed not to independently publish, promote, or monetize any aspect of her life story covered by the contract.

According to the lawsuit, Tompkins has lately violated this agreement by posting multiple videos and conducting interviews discussing her past relationship with 50 Cent, including sensitive information about their son Marquise Jackson and allegations of abuse.

In these digital recordings, Tompkins levels accusations of physical and verbal abuse against Jackson during their time together, such as during her pregnancy and in front of their child.

These unauthorized disclosures, G-Unit Books argues, not only violate the contract but also jeopardize the exclusive commercial value of the life story rights owned by Jackson's company.

The Legal Dispute

The legal dispute also underscores that Tompkins' deeds have attracted renewed notice following her viral social media presence after comments she provided related to testimony in the much publicized proceeding involving music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

G-Unit Books alleges that Tompkins has used this surge in public interest to further promote content that infringes on the company's exclusive rights.

Attorney Reena Jain, representing G-Unit Books LLC, stated that Tompkins was fully aware of the contractual restrictions but chose to disregard them. Jain also noted that Tompkins publicly admitted to violating the agreement by continuing to monetize her story independently.

In the lawsuit, G-Unit Books is searching for a judicial decree that would necessitate Tompkins to immediately remove all unauthorized videos and media content related to the life story rights.

The company is also demanding at least $1 million in damages for breach of contract, reimbursement for legal fees incurred during this matter, and additional relief deemed appropriate by the court. The contract contains an indemnification clause obligating Tompkins to cover any losses or costs emerging from violations of the agreement.