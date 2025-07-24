Rick Ross Roasts 50 Cent After Failed Gay Insult: 'You're So Infatuated With My Lifestyle'

Rick Ross has fired back at longtime rival 50 Cent after the rapper shared a misleading Instagram video suggesting Ross was kissing a man aboard a yacht — a claim quickly debunked by internet sleuths.

The now-deleted grainy video, posted by 50 Cent earlier this week, showed Ross embracing someone on a luxury boat. The caption read: "Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! That's not AI." But social media users were quick to point out that the individual in the clip was not a man, but rather a woman—allegedly model Jazzma Kendrick.

"That's a supermodel and she bad af. Hard to diss this kinda flex," one commenter wrote. Another added, "That's a female with a low cut."

While neither Ross nor Kendrick has confirmed the woman's identity, the online consensus leaned heavily in favor of Kendrick, prompting backlash against 50 Cent for the insinuation.

Ross, known for his unfiltered rebuttals, addressed the controversy in a video posted to Instagram.

"Curtis, Curtis, Curtis, you're so infatuated with my lifestyle," Ross said. "You seen me on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman and I hope you don't have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis. What are you insinuating here?"

Ayoo , Rick Ross got punched soo hard in Canada , bro switched sexualities 😅😂😂



Rick Ross came out as gay



LIVE YOUR TRUTH I guess🤷🏾‍♂️😅pic.twitter.com/vy3msBGBzg — JAY🦉 (@YouOnlyLive2x) July 23, 2025

RICK ROSS GAY BOATRIDE EXPOSED (FULL VIDEO pic.twitter.com/k30rAC4uYJ — JAY🦉 (@YouOnlyLive2x) July 23, 2025

Ross also took a personal jab at 50 Cent, referencing the mother of the rapper's youngest son and suggesting that recent revelations about her may have left him "hurt."

The latest exchange is part of a long-running feud between the two rappers that dates back to 2009, when Ross claimed 50 Cent looked at him the wrong way during the BET Awards. The feud has since included diss tracks, social media jabs, and even legal battles.

In recent months, 50 Cent mocked Ross for allegedly opening for Bow Wow and even offered Ross's ex, Tia Kemp, a reality show deal following one of her viral rants—moves many viewed as calculated provocations.

Despite 50 Cent's latest attempt to stir controversy, the internet largely sided with Ross, marking another public L for the "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" rapper.