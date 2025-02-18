Tyla Says That Fans Secretly Recording Videos and Pictures of Her 'Should Be Illegal'

Tyla is one of music's fastest rising stars, scoring hits such as "Water" and "Push 2 Start" taking over Spotify. However, fame has not always been an easy thing to deal with for her.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Tyla has discussed the pitfalls of her rise to fame, including a encounter she had with three men at an airport in the United States that she described as "scary."

"They were like, 'We know you. You're Tyla.' 'We should go for a drink.' I was alone because my friend went to go get something and there's these big men asking me all these questions. It was scary," the 23-year-old singer told the outlet.

Because of the incident, the singer now has security with her while she is in public places. However, this has caused a hinderance for her as well, because she can no longer do the things that she used to be able to do pre-fame.

"Sometimes I even cry over it. I just miss being able to walk. Or sit in the park. Or go to Nando's," Tyla revealed.

When she was there the last time, she was bothered when she went to order with others spontaneously breaking out into song with her hit, "Water."

"They all started singing 'Make me sweat...'" Tyla shared.

Her fame has become such that she now has to walk around in a disguise when she is in public.

"I have to be in disguise because I don't like when people record me," she shared before slamming the intrusive use of media in today's age.

"It's not like I don't love my supporters or anything – ask for a picture, we can take one – but when people secretly try to take videos or photos... How do you have the right to just do that? It feels like it should be illegal," she added.

Tyla is not the only rising music superstar to have an issue with the intrusive media as well as fans. Chappell Roan has long been outspoken about the pitfalls of fame and has even compared it to that of an "abusive ex."

"The vibe of this — stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," she told The Face magazine.

"That's what it feels like. I didn't know it would feel this bad," she added.