Fans Criticize Tyla for Untimely Music Release: 'Read The Room'

South African superstar Tyla has officially released "Push 2 Start," the latest release from the deluxe version of her Grammy-award winning debut album, Tyla. Accompanied by a vibrant and dynamic visual, Tyla only continues to prove her abilities as a genre-defying songstress.
However, the songstress teased the release during the night of the 2024 Presidential election, much to social media's dismay. As many members of the African American community mourn loss of Kamala Harris' run, some expressed Tyla's musical release to be "tone deaf."
Despite the criticism, many fans came to Tyla's defense, noting that as a South African citizen, she isn't technically impacted by the election. Fans also noted that she can "seemingly do no right in Black American's eyes," following criticisms of her referring to herself as coloured and acting like a "diva" during her Video Music Award win.
Tyla is seemingly unbothered by the chatter, as her breakout single "Water" has officially earned over 2 billion streams worldwide. She's also recently made headlines for her show-stopped Victoria's Secret Fashion Show performance and debuted a nearly identical cosplay of Halle Berry's Sharon Stone for Halloween.
