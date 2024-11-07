Fans Criticize Tyla for Untimely Music Release: 'Read The Room'

South African superstar Tyla has officially released "Push 2 Start," the latest release from the deluxe version of her Grammy-award winning debut album, Tyla. Accompanied by a vibrant and dynamic visual, Tyla only continues to prove her abilities as a genre-defying songstress.

However, the songstress teased the release during the night of the 2024 Presidential election, much to social media's dismay. As many members of the African American community mourn loss of Kamala Harris' run, some expressed Tyla's musical release to be "tone deaf."

not now girl. not now — splenda daddy (@wanyaaay) November 6, 2024

Read the room girlie…..it’s not the time for ts — trva:/ (@Txra8) November 6, 2024

Despite the criticism, many fans came to Tyla's defense, noting that as a South African citizen, she isn't technically impacted by the election. Fans also noted that she can "seemingly do no right in Black American's eyes," following criticisms of her referring to herself as coloured and acting like a "diva" during her Video Music Award win.

Tyla does not disappoint when it comes to visuals pic.twitter.com/bryEW9Blh7 — A.🦋 (@mistymaraj) November 7, 2024

I'm looking at the comments, and this is exactly why people can’t stand us Americans, because everyone thinks the world revolves around them. 😭 She is allowed to put out a song yall be calm. Be calm. — vic ♏️🔮🕯️ (@hon3ydewz) November 6, 2024

Y’all talking about read the room, but she is literally South African?? — Ameliá ¡! (@idolnfusion) November 6, 2024

Tyla is seemingly unbothered by the chatter, as her breakout single "Water" has officially earned over 2 billion streams worldwide. She's also recently made headlines for her show-stopped Victoria's Secret Fashion Show performance and debuted a nearly identical cosplay of Halle Berry's Sharon Stone for Halloween.