Lady Gaga Seemingly Shades 'The Hills' Stars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port During Lie Detector Test

Lady Gaga may have new management now, but she is not a fan of the time when The Hills stars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port did PR for her before the release of her debut album.

During her appearance on Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test series, Gaga answered several questions about her career, including the time when Conrad and Port did PR for her prior to her ascent to fame.

The interview brought out a picture of Port and Conrad, saying that they acted as PR before one of her concerts. They then asked Gaga if she remembers who they were after she was shown a picture of them.

"That's Lauren," Gaga says. "I don't, that's Whitney? Is that the wrong name? Oh my God I hate this. This is bad for me."

Mother Monster was then asked if The Hills stars did a good job when they did her PR.

"Um, yes," Gaga responded.

However, the lie detector tests came back inconclusive, causing Gaga to laugh.

Production for the fourth season of The Hills commenced in the spring of 2008, coinciding with the release of Lady Gaga's debut single, "Just Dance," in April of that year.

In the fifth episode of The Hills Season 4, titled "Something Has to Change," Conrad and Port assist fashion designer Danny Guez with the launch party for his Dylan George label, held in June.

Notably, publicist Kelly Cutrone briefs Lauren and Whitney for the event, mentioning they will be working with Mother Monster.

Gaga, who performed at the launch party, is introduced to Conrad and Port backstage, where they help style and finalize her outfit.

remember when LAUREN CONRAD was more famous than lady gaga???? I owe my life to The Hills pic.twitter.com/uv11PL4Fob — casey (@caseyyconway) November 26, 2018

Gaga's appearance on The Hills was filmed just months before the release of her debut album, The Fame, in August of that same year.

Her debut single, "Just Dance," entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 76 on Aug. 16, 2008 a month before her episode of The Hills was set to be broadcast on television. The song would go on to top the chart and become Gaga's first song to do so in 2009.

Now, Gaga is gearing up to release her latest album, Mayhem, on March 7 and it has included the hit singles "Abracadabra" as well as her most recent No. 1 single "Die with a Smile".