Lady Gaga Stuns With the Craziest Outfit on 'Hot Ones' Ever: 'Haute Couture Meets Hot Sauce'

Lady Gaga is the latest musical star to appear on Hot Ones and her outfit has many people talking.

During the episode released on Feb. 13, Gaga answered various questions about her career and her life as she ate her way through the spiciest of wings. While she was able to make it to the end of the challenge, she clearly struggled while chatting with host Sean Evans.

However, it was not the questions or the spicy wings that had her fans talking. Instead, it was the interesting dress Mother Monster wore. Wearing an all-white gown on the show, the dress was completed with an open shoulder while the other shoulder appeared to have a floral centerpiece on it.

After the episode aired, many took to the comments section to share how interesting the dress was.

"Gaga could make eating spicy wings look like a fashion statement. Haute couture meets hot sauce," one person commented.

Only Gaga could make eating spicy wings look like a fashion statement. Haute couture meets hot sauce, 😂😂😂 — MOHAN RAJ (@_mohan_raj_a) February 13, 2025

"Why can't she wear normal clothes?" another asked.

Why cant she wear normal clothes? — Camo (@ticktocker30) February 13, 2025

"Bro why she look like she's a clicker from the last of us? What is that?" another questioned.

Bro why she look like she’s a clicker from the last of us? What is that? — Jar Jar Beef 🇺🇸 (@JarJarBeef) February 13, 2025

"I love when gaga pops out wearing something f--kin' wild," chimed in another.

i love when gaga pops out wearing something fuckin wild😭😭 — j🦋🌫️ (@arianuhhhhhhhh) February 13, 2025

Read more: Lady Gaga Stuns French Quarter on Bourbon Street With Moving Super Bowl LIX Pregame Performance

During the interview, Gaga discussed her music. She has a new album called Mayhem due out March 7 with the latest single being "Abracadabra." She revealed how she has come close to quitting music all together.

"I missed the community that I had in New York and that was really hard. So, there were definitely times where I felt like maybe I should walk away but I know for sure that I never would. Because I would definitely say that I was tested and I always didn't give up. And I'm still doing it so it must mean I want to do it," she said.

Gaga's challenge on Hot Ones comes after Bad Bunny appeared on the show in January. While Gaga was able to complete the challenge, Bad Bunny was unable to do so and quit with two wings remaining. He went on to express concerns for his colon after the spicy food had taken its toll.

"I'm feeling it, and I don't like it, because I'm worried about my colon. I think I will be at the bathroom the whole trip from here to Puerto Rico," he said.