Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's $4.7 Million LA Home Targeted in Valentine's Day Break-In

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's luxurious Beverly Hills home was reportedly broken into last Friday in a targeted burglary.

According to reports, an intruder smashed a glass door to gain entry into the couple's $4.7 million mansion, which sits in the exclusive Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood.

The burglar reportedly ransacked the house but fled before taking anything. No items have been confirmed missing yet. Fortunately, neither Kidman, Urban, nor their two daughters, Sunday and Faith, were home at the time of the break-in.

According to RollingStone, the break-in occurred over Valentine's Day weekend, and although the police were quickly alerted, no arrests have been made.

The Beverly Hills neighborhood, home to several high-profile stars such as Penelope Cruz, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katy Perry, is reportedly experiencing a growing number of similar incidents.

A security guard informed officers that the intruder was able to break into the property by smashing a glass door. One of the family's employees is said to have scared off the suspect before any major damage or theft could take place.

Growing Celebrity Burglary

The burglary is part of a disturbing pattern of celebrity-targeted crimes in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, French soccer star Olivier Giroud fell victim to a similar break-in, with over $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his home.

Hollywood stars including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Tyler Perry have also had their homes broken into in the past year.

While Kidman and Urban are still assessing whether anything was taken, local authorities have launched an official investigation into the matter.

The couple has yet to comment publicly on the incident. Kidman and Urban's home, purchased in 2008 for $4.7 million, spans 3,977 square feet and includes five bedrooms.

The mansion is situated on a 1.4-acre lot, making it an ideal target for burglars given its prime location and the couple's fame, Dialy Mail said.

This break-in follows a series of similar burglaries that have plagued Los Angeles in recent months. In 2024 alone, high-profile figures like Jessie J, Sophia Bush, and Marlon Wayans have had their homes targeted.

The growing trend has raised alarms, with the FBI issuing a warning to US sports leagues after confirming at least nine professional athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, have also been victims of organized theft groups.

Kidman and Urban, who married in 2006, have built an impressive real estate portfolio that spans multiple countries.

In addition to their Beverly Hills home, they own properties in New York, Sydney, and Tennessee, where they have frequently invested in large estates. Their latest break-in highlights the growing risk of targeted burglaries among the rich and famous.