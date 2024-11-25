Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Reportedly Moving to Australia After 'Worst Year Ever'

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman reportedly have moving plans in their future.

The couple is reportedly looking to move to Australia after a very difficult year. Kidman's mother died in September and she has spent all year flying around to film various projects. Now, her loved ones are reportedly worried about her suffering from "burnout". To handle the situation, Kidman and Urban are looking at moving back to Australia.

"Nicole and Keith have had their worst year ever, they've barely spent any time together and she's been on her own throughout some of her most distressing times," a source told Woman's Day.

"The big worry on everyone's minds is, how much more of this can she take?" the source added. "Nicole is still looking as amazing as always but she's been through so much, and she seems to be dealing with her grief by throwing herself into work. There are times when she sleeps on a plane more than a bed. Everyone's worried about her,"

To help his wife, Urban is looking at taking a step back from touring to support her once his residency comes to an end in February of 2025.

Read more: Keith Urban Still Wants to Impress Wife Nicole Kidman With His Performances

Kidman and Urban own several properties in the United States, including a $4.89 million mansion in Nashville, as well as a $6.77 million home in Beverly Hills and $13.53 million designer duplex in Chelsea, New York.

They also own properties in Australia including a $6.5 million farmhouse in the Southern Highlands and two penthouses in Milson's Point in Sydney.

Kidman is currently filming an upcoming six-part crime series Scarpetta and has been on the red carpets to support her latest film, Babygirl.

Kidman previously spoke to Variety about why she takes on so many jobs.

"I'm so much about taking care of other people. I'm thinking, ''I can create more work for people. I can create jobs for people.'' And also, I love it. I have the passion. I've just got to take care of my body. I wish I had superpowers because I would love to be everywhere," she said.

Kidman and Urban are not the only stars to flee the United States. Recently, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to England after Donald Trump won the 2024 election in the country.

To accompany the new movie, DeGeneres ditched her signature bleached hair look for a darker color. DeGeneres purchased a home in the UK after going house hunting in October.