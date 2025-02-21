Lady Gaga has booked a big venue for her next concert appearance.

Mother Monster is set to take the stage at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, near the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel on May 3. Gaga announced the show in a post to her X account on Feb. 21 where she released a statement saying that it was an "honor" to be able to play for her Brazilian fans after having o cancel her last performance there due to her being hospitalized.

"It's a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio–for my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters," she began.

"I've been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized. Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me. I am now coming back and I feel better than ever and am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach," Gaga added.

It's a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio--for my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters. I've been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized. Your… pic.twitter.com/uPVxJvb8dh — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 21, 2025

The concert is free and will be open to the public. It will be available to those on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who arrive at the venue. For those that cannot make it to the concert, it will be broadcast on Multishow and TV Globo beginning at 9 p.m. BRT, Variety reports.

Mayhem on The Beach is being produced by Bonus Track as well as Live Nation in a partnership. It will be presented by Corona and will be a showcase of the impact of entertainment in Rio.

The event comes as Gaga is gearing up to release her seventh studio album called Mayhem, due out on March 7. The project is set to include the previously released singles "Abracadabra" and "Disease" as well as the No. 1 single "Die with a Smile" that included Bruno Mars.

Gaga is also slated to host and perform on Saturday Night Live on March 8 as part of the promotion for the album as well as a headlining set at Coachella later this year.