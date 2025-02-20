Lady Gaga Teases 'Telephone' Sequel, Leaves Fans Wondering About Beyoncé's Role

Lady Gaga recently sparked excitement among fans when she teased the possibility of a sequel to her iconic 2009 music video for "Telephone," which she collaborated on with Beyoncé.

The original video ended with the words "To be continued...," leaving viewers eager for a follow-up, and now it looks like Gaga is finally addressing those long-held hopes.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair as part of the publication's popular lie detector test segment, Gaga confirmed that the story of "Telephone" could indeed continue.

When asked if there would be a second part to the video, she responded with a simple "Yes," although she admitted that she didn't know when fans could expect it, Billboard reported.

The real intrigue, however, came when Gaga was asked if Beyoncé would reprise her role in the sequel. With a playful tone, Gaga replied, "Maybe," leaving fans to wonder if Queen Bey would return for another round of on-screen drama.

Beyoncé hinted at the potential sequel in her Cowboy Carter teaser at the 2024 Super Bowl, in which she appeared driving a taxi through a desolate landscape.

Fans quickly connected this image to the infamous scene in the original "Telephone" video, where Beyoncé's character helps Gaga escape prison, and they drive off in a colorful truck called the "p—- wagon." This cryptic teaser only fueled rumors of a new "Telephone" chapter.

While Gaga's comments have generated excitement, she did not confirm whether the song will be part of her upcoming eighth studio album, Mayhem, which is set for release on March 7.

The album will include previously released singles like "Abracadabra," "Disease," and the Grammy-winning "Die With a Smile," a collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Will 'Telephone' Be Part of Lady Gaga's New Album?

Fans are now wondering if the much-anticipated "Telephone" sequel will be incorporated into this new project.

According to Rolling Stone, fifteen years ago, Lady Gaga's "The Fame Monster" EP, which included "Telephone", helped solidify her place in pop culture. The song, originally meant for Britney Spears, became a significant hit after Gaga decided to record it as a duet with Beyoncé.

The cinematic music video, which lasted almost 10 minutes, captivated audiences and further cemented the partnership between the two superstars. Ever since fans have been waiting for any indication that the story will continue.

During the lie detector test segment, Gaga also addressed another question regarding her past personas. When asked about her alter ego, Jo Calderone—who appeared in the "Yoü and I" music video—Gaga confirmed that the character was no longer part of her creative identity, explaining, "This person is no longer with us."

As fans eagerly await more information on the "Telephone" sequel, all eyes will be on the release of Mayhem, which is expected to explore themes of self-reflection and growth.

Gaga has described the album's creative process as "reassembling a shattered mirror," noting that even though the pieces may not fit perfectly, the result is something beautiful and new.