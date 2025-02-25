Diddy's Lawyer Quits Over 'Necromancy' Allegations, Claims Viral TikTok

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently the subject of considerable controversy. Most recently, he was the subject of a bizarre TikTok claim that his lawyer, Anthony Ricco, had resigned due to an alleged "necromancy charge." However, the evidence supporting this claim is anecdotal at best.

As per AP News, Ricco, a prominent criminal defense lawyer and one of six attorneys for Combs, requested a New York federal court last week for permission to pull out of representing Combs in his federal case where he faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. He said he can no longer act effectively as counsel.

Ricco's application provided "sufficient reasons" for his departure but did not provide specific details, leading to rampant speculation online.

After posting the video to TikTok, user @tayloreaves quickly went viral, gaining over 720,000 views. The video misleadingly said Ricco would no longer be representing Diddy due to a supposed charge of necromancy and added that he "could not defend that sorcery."

As per The Express Tribune, the term necromancy often evokes its traditional definition: dark magic or communicating with the dead — neither of which is covered by any actual U.S. laws. Necromancy does not appear in court documents listing charges against Combs.

Despite the TikTok speculation blowing up, none of it is confirmed.

Diddy's Mounting Cases

The 54-year-old Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and is charged with federal counts of sex trafficking, racketeering, and more. He has remained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and has continued to plead not guilty.

He is being held without bail pending his May 5 trial. His trial team has been trimmed to just five lawyers.

Combs allegedly used his status and wealth to intimidate female victims and also male sex workers to engage in sex acts of a degrading nature.

Using intimidation tactics, blackmail, and violence, if necessary, to silence his victims. Along with the trafficking charge, Combs is also being sued in multiple sexual assault lawsuits.

Ricco has also assured that his leaving the defense team wouldn't push back the upcoming trial.