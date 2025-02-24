A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Reveals Why He Declined to Represent Diddy— Social Media Users Think He's Lying

Joe Tacopina, attorney for A$AP Rocky, explained why he turned down Diddy, citing "loyalty" in hip-hop.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Tacopina admitted that he was offered Diddy's services as his lawyer but decided to decline. He said his strong relationship with Roc Nation and its founder, Jay-Z, was a significant factor in his decision.

Tacopina said he didn't want to work on the case because of Jay and Diddy's beef. They disagreed on several occasions, and because of that history, he decided to take a step back from the circumstances.

"I represent Roc Nation, a lot of people in Roc. I'm very close with Jay and Desiree Perez," Tacopina said. "That's sort of family to me. And I don't think they sort of see eye-to-eye on things."

Tacopina has worked his legal magic on other well-loved figures in the music world, including such high-profile cases as representing celebrities in the murky overlap between being a public figure and facing legal issues.

Social Media Users React

Social media users quickly responded to Tacopina's comments, and many questioned the legitimacy of his claims about Jay-Z and Diddy's relationship.

Others remember moments when the two artists seemed friendly, going to parties and other events together. "He's lying to clean up Jay's image; we all know they're friends," commented another user.

One fan pointed out, "Why is everyone lying trying to rewrite history? Diddy was at almost every Roc Nation brunch." At the same time, another remarked, "People swear up and down these celebs be close friends just because photographers ask them to take pics together at industry events."

Things turned more critical as some users pointed out conflicts from the past."They suddenly forgot how Diddy shot up Jay's tour bus and tried to harm them," one commenter noted, referencing a notorious incident from their history.

Another added, "I knew HOV and Diddy weren't cool when Jay Electronica signed to Jay and Diddy started hating on Twitter."

As the discussion continued, some users questioned Tacopina's motives. "Is this not unprofessional to speak on? If they were white, would he be so willing to speak on this?" asked one user, suggesting a more profound commentary on race and privilege in the industry.