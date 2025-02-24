Diddy's Prison Stay Just Got Worse As Lawyers Claim MDC Serves 'Infested' Food

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing more than just legal troubles—his time inside Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) has been described as a nightmare, with reports emerging that inmates are being served food infested with maggots.

The 55-year-old music mogul remains in federal custody while awaiting trial on serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He has denied all allegations, pleading not guilty.

Now, lawyers representing MDC inmates have sounded the alarm over the facility's food quality, with a new photo allegedly showing meals contaminated with live maggots.

The shocking image, reportedly taken last Sunday, shows a serving of potatoes and beans crawling with what appear to be tiny white maggots. The photo was obtained by the NY Daily News, with attorneys arguing it exposes a "serious sanitation issue" that could threaten inmates' health.

"MDC assured us almost a year ago that it had thrown out all the infested food, including beans," said Deirdre von Dornum of the Federal Defenders.

"This photo, taken on Sunday of a President's Day weekend, shows there is once again a serious sanitation issue that threatens the health of our clients."

Inmates Struggle to Avoid Contaminated Meals

Defense attorney Sabrina Shroff claimed that tainted food is a recurring issue at the facility. She alleged that inmates have resorted to hoarding bread and sticking to items like rice that can be inspected for contamination.

"Our clients are forced to eat on the margins—the white bread, the rice, food you can check to avoid bugs and vermin," Shroff said.

She also criticized the overall conditions inside the MDC, calling humane treatment there a "pipe dream."

This isn't the first time the Brooklyn detention center has come under scrutiny for food-related issues. In March 2024, inmate Joseph Elias filed a complaint through his attorney, claiming he had been served maggot-infested beans while housed in a special unit.

The Bureau of Prisons acknowledged the issue at the time, admitting that staff had discovered "one bag from a particular manufacturer that showed the presence of weevils."

Officials claimed all beans from that supplier were discarded.

Diddy's legal team has previously spoken about the poor conditions inside the facility. Attorney Marc Agnifilo described the rapper's struggles in lockup, telling reporters in October 2024, per PEOPLE, "I think the food's probably the roughest part of it."