Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Late R&B Icon Angie Stone: 'Thank You for Your Voice'

Beyoncé has paid tribute to R&B legend Angie Stone, following the news of her tragic passing on Saturday, March 1.

Stone, 63, died in a car accident while traveling with her band from Alabama to Atlanta. The accident occurred around 4 am when their van overturned and was struck by a big rig. While Stone lost her life, the other passengers survived.

According to Billboard, shortly after her family confirmed the news, Beyoncé honored the late singer on her website with a heartfelt message: "Thank you for your voice, your strength, and your artistry. Your incredible legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Angie Stone."

Angie Stone was a defining voice in the Neo-Soul movement, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, she began her career as part of The Sequence, the first all-female rap group signed to Sugar Hill Records. The group gained recognition for their hit "Funk You Up," which has since been sampled by artists like Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre.

Beyoncé pays tribute to Angie Stone on her website 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/juRj8X6Czy — COWBOY CARTER (AOTY 🏆) Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) March 3, 2025

Fans and Artists Honor Angie Stone's Contributions to R&B

Stone later transitioned into a solo career, earning widespread acclaim with hits such as "No More Rain (In This Cloud)," "Brotha," and "Wish I Didn't Miss You." Her contributions to R&B and soul music earned her three Grammy nominations and two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 2000 and 2004.

Beyond her musical accomplishments, Stone was also a familiar face on television and in film. She starred in multiple seasons of R&B Divas: "Atlanta" and appeared in "The Fighting Temptations" alongside Beyoncé in 2003, playing the role of Alma, ClutchPoints said.

The loss of Angie Stone has sent shockwaves through the music industry, with fans and fellow artists mourning her passing. Stone had been scheduled to perform at the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore, an event known for showcasing HBCU culture and musical talent.

Her sudden death has left a void in the R&B and soul music communities. Many remember a trailblazer whose influence will endure for generations.

As Beyoncé prepares for her upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour, she took a moment to recognize the legacy of an artist who helped shape the sound of contemporary R&B. Her tribute reflects the deep respect and admiration Stone commanded throughout her career.