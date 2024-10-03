Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Submitted for Grammy Consideration in Country Category After CMA Award Snub

Beyoncé has recently made a bold move for her latest album, "Cowboy Carter."

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the 43-year-old artist submitted her album in the country category.

Before this, Beyoncé had entered her popular song "Daddy Lessons" from the album "Lemonade" into consideration for the country music category. Despite her efforts, the song was not part of the final list of nominations.

Her decision to submit a new entry comes amid the disappointment of not receiving any recognition from the CMA Awards and not winning anything despite being nominated 17 times at the recent People's Choice Country Awards.

Queen Bey, who has 32 Grammy Awards from 88 nominations throughout her career, has yet to secure a country music nomination. Meanwhile, "Lemonade" earned nominations across four genres such as rock, rap, R&B, and pop.

beyoncé officially becomes the most awarded artist in grammys history! pic.twitter.com/fE8lT13OQT — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 6, 2023

The Recording Academy reportedly enlists the expertise of 350 volunteers from the music industry to provide input on content categorization. Challenges arise when material embodies elements from various genres.

Last year, there was a split among industry professionals regarding the categorization of her album "Renaissance." After much deliberation, it was ultimately placed in the dance genre, where it claimed victory.

In a recent statement to TMZ, Mathew Knowles, the father of the "Single Ladies" singer, expressed his disappointment over the CMAs' decision to overlook his daughter's album.

"There's more white people in America and unfortunately they don't vote based on ability and achievements; it's still sometimes a white and Black thing."

As we approach this month's nominations, the "Texas Hold Em" singer has sparked some chatter about her history with the CMAs.

Jay-Z's wife collaborated with The Dixie Chicks in 2016 on "Daddy Lessons," which stirred up quite a bit of controversy.