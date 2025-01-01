Beyoncé Clinches Trademark for Daughter Blue Ivy's Name After Decade-Long Legal Battle

Beyoncé has successfully secured the trademark rights for her daughter Blue Ivy's name following a decade-long legal dispute.

The recent court ruling in favor of the music icon marks the end of a legal battle with a boutique in Wisconsin that previously held the trademark for the phrase "Blue Ivy" since September 2009, as reported by The Trademark Official Gazette.

In 2012, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer initiated a legal dispute with government authorities following the birth of her first child.

The application submitted by her company, BGK Trademark Holdings LLC, to the US Patent and Trademark Office, faced opposition from Veronica Morales, a professional wedding planner, leading to a controversial legal battle.

Official records revealed that Morales operated under the name Blue Ivy Events for three years before the celebrity's legal actions.

Reports indicate that in 2020, a formal review took place during which the USPTO dismissed the entrepreneur's grievances, citing insufficient similarities between the event planning business and Beyoncé's daughter's name.

Following her victory in the 2020 legal battle, Beyoncé's legal team decided not to continue with the paperwork for "Blue Ivy," resulting in its abandonment.

However, in November 2023, the singer refiled for the trademark only to encounter a setback as a Wisconsin boutique was found to own the Blue Ivy logo.

In a recent assessment, the store's logo, which has been under ownership since 2011, was deemed by the examiner to bear a striking resemblance to the name of the celebrity's daughter.

Opting not to challenge the claim, the boutique's silence paved the way for Beyoncé to proceed with the trademark registration, a move that was formally announced in The Trademark Official Gazette on December 31.

According to the document, "Within 30 days of the publication date, any party who believes it will be damaged by the registration of the mark may file a notice of opposition (or extension of time) with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board."

Should no objection be submitted by January 30, the "Single Ladies" singer's legal team will receive a Notice of Allowance.

While she and Jay-Z also share seven-year-old twins named Rumi and Sir, at the moment, there are two trademark applications in progress for their names.