Selena Gomez Fans Think Her New Album Takes a Dig at Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has stirred up buzz among her fans after unveiling the tracklist for her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, which will be released on March 21.

The album, which she co-created with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, has already generated intense speculation on social media, particularly around the titles of certain songs that seem to reference her past relationship with Justin Bieber.

One track in particular, "You Said You Were Sorry," has caught the attention of many fans who believe it could be a direct reply to Bieber's 2015 hit, "Sorry."

The song was a major chart-topping success and is widely believed to be about their turbulent relationship.

According to DailyMail, fans quickly took to TikTok and Twitter to share their theories. Onee userwroteg, "I can't help but think 'You Said You Were Sorry' is gonna be a reply to Justin's 'Sorry.'" Another added, "Is 'You Said You Were Sorry' about Justi???" suggesting the track could spark some controversy upon its release.

Gomez and Bieber, who were on and off for nearly eight years before their final breakup in 2018, have a history of releasing songs that reflect their relationship.

Bieber's Purpose album, which includes songs like "What Do You Mean?" and "Mark My Words," is believed to feature subtle jabs at Gomez. Now, fans are speculating that Gomez's latest album may offer her own response.

In addition to "You Said You Were Sorry," another track on the album, "Younger and Hotter than Me," has also raised eyebrows.

Selena gomez said she was done with music but right when justin bieber is about to release his she's back. Imagine if it was the other way around? https://t.co/iKXwMBpkiJ — Messy (@waldorfnewyorks) January 17, 2025

Gomez's Emotional Lyrics in New Track Reflect on Past Relationship with Bieber

The song's lyrics seem to touch on themes of jealousy and insecurity, particularly in the context of seeing an ex with someone younger.

In a recent interview, Gomez shared the song's lyrics, singing, "Wish I never loved you / We're not getting any younger / But your girlfriends seem to."

Fans have quickly connected these lyrics to Bieber's relationship with Hailey Baldwin, who is four years younger than Gomez, Mirror said.

Gomez's emotional reflection on the situation seems to mirror her thoughts on her past romance with the pop star.

Gomez, now engaged to Benny Blanco, has been open about her journey toward healing and moving on from past relationships.

She has found happiness with Blanco, who proposed in December after more than a year of dating. Their relationship has progressed swiftly, with Blanco calling Gomez his "best friend" and sharing plans to marry and have children.

Despite teasing her new album, Gomez had previously hinted at stepping back from the "pop star life" and focusing more on acting.

However, her collaboration with Blanco on I Said I Love You First seems to mark a significant return to her music career. Her fans, especially those following her past relationship with Bieber, are eager to hear the personal stories and potential digs at her former flame that may surface on the album.