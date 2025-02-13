Selena Gomez Confirms New Album, Benny Blanco Collaboration in Exciting Music Comeback

Selena Gomez has big news for her fans—she's dropping a brand-new album next month! The singer confirmed the exciting release of I Said I Love You First, which will be available on March 21.

She shared the announcement on Instagram with a series of sweet photos featuring her fiancé, Benny Blanco, as they both celebrate this personal and professional milestone.

In her post, Gomez excitedly wrote, "I always trick you guys 🥰 my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21 🖤."

She went on to share that the first single, "Scared of Loving You," is already available on all streaming platforms, with special merchandise and signed products available for pre-order.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the full album, and the excitement seems to be building. The album comes a year after Gomez's last music release, her single "Love On," which she released in February 2024.

She's had quite a successful year in music with multiple hits, including "Single Soon" and "Calm Down" from 2023. Gomez's collaboration with Benny Blanco is nothing new—both have worked together on multiple tracks since 2015, including Gomez's songs "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Their musical partnership has blossomed into something more. After dating for a year, the two recently confirmed their engagement.

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Vulnerability in New Song with Benny Blanco

Gomez's fans were taken by surprise when she revealed her relationship with Blanco, calling him "my absolute everything" in an Instagram post in December 2023.

Just a few months later, in December 2024, the couple announced their engagement, sharing the happy news with their followers.

"Forever begins now," Gomez captioned a photo of her engagement ring. Blanco also expressed his excitement in the comments, writing, "Hey, wait... that's my wife."

The music video for "Scared of Loving You" has already been released. It shows the couple sharing a playful, intimate moment as they hold hands and laugh together.

According to Daily Mail, the song itself explores themes of vulnerability. Gomez sings about being afraid of losing love and repeating past mistakes. With lyrics like, "If I broke your heart, would you take me back?" The song is likely to connect with listeners who have deeply encountered comparable emotional challenges.

In addition to her music career, Gomez has been busy with her acting roles, including starring in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and playing a role in the upcoming Oscar-contender Emilia Pérez.

While her career in music might have seemed uncertain after she said she might be "a little too old for the pop-star life," it's clear that she's embracing this new chapter with Blanco by her side.