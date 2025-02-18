Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Snag $35 Million Mansion After Announcing Engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have just made a significant purchase in Beverly Hills—a lavish $35 million mansion.

The couple, who recently announced their engagement, selected a stunning Spanish-style home that features seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a range of luxurious amenities.

According to TMZ, the couple secured the mansion in December, the same month they revealed their exciting engagement.

This purchase marks one of the most expensive real estate deals in the area for 2024.

The property offers an impressive list of features, including a grand library, a spiral staircase, a greenhouse, a fitness center, and a resort-style pool, making it a perfect retreat for the couple.

The home's previous owner was a well-known Hollywood director, adding to the prestige of the property.

As Gomez's success with Rare Beauty pushes her into billionaire status, the mansion represents just another indulgence in her growing luxury collection. Blanco, a successful music producer, has also enjoyed the benefits of his hard work.

In a heartwarming and quirky gesture, Benny Blanco celebrated his first Valentine's Day as an engaged man with an unconventional surprise for Selena.

Instead of the usual flowers or chocolates, he filled an entire bathtub with melted nacho cheese! Blanco posted a video of the creative moment on Instagram with the caption: "When your fiancée isn't much of a flowers girl."

According to The Blast, the video showed a trail of tortilla chips leading into a marble bathroom, where the chips spelled out "I [heart] You."

The true highlight, however, was the cheese-filled tub, which Blanco dipped a chip into before taking a bite, all while their new song, "Scared of Loving You", played in the background.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Announce Joint Album After 2023 Engagement

Selena and Benny's relationship has been a long time in the making. The two have known each other for over a decade, with their bond first forming through professional collaborations.

While Gomez was starring in "Wizards of Waverly Place" at the time, Blanco was a rising music producer. Their friendship deepened over the years, and their romantic relationship blossomed in 2023.

Gomez has often expressed how grateful she is for Blanco's patience and love. She acknowledges that it took years of personal growth before she was ready for this kind of commitment. Their engagement marks an exciting new chapter, and the couple's fans couldn't be more thrilled.

Despite previously saying she would focus on acting, Selena and Benny have announced an upcoming joint album titled I Said I Love You First, which will be released on March 21.

The pair recently teased the project on social media, sharing album artwork and announcing their first song, "Scared of Loving You," which is now available on all streaming platforms.

In her post, Gomez teased her 421 million followers, saying, "I always trick you guys. My NEW album I Said I Love You First, with my best friend @bennyblanco, is out on 3/21." Blanco also joined in with a loving comment, adding, "i love you baby." DailyMail said.