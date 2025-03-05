Mötley Crüe Fans Left Waiting As Vince Neil Undergoes Medical Procedure

Mötley Crüe's highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, originally scheduled to begin on March 28, has been postponed due to lead singer's health concerns.

The band announced that Neil will be undergoing a "required medical procedure," though specific details about the procedure have not been disclosed.

ADue tothe delay, the residency will now take place in September and early October. The updated tour dates are feptember 12 through October 3, 2025.

Fans who purchased tickets for the original dates are assured that their tickets will still be valid for the new shows.

According to Billboard, Vince Neil apologized to fans on social media. "To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to seeing us this Spring, I'm truly sorry," he wrote.

"My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

Mötley Crüe's band members, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5, have shown their support for Vince Neil's recovery following his recent health concerns.

The band expressed optimism about Neil's return to the stage. In a joint statement, they encouraged fans to join them in wishing Vince a swift recovery and shared their excitement about their upcoming Vegas shows in September.

They thanked fans for their understanding and continued support during this time.

Mötley Crüe have postponed their Las Vegas residency until the fall as singer Vince Neil undergoes an unspecified "medical procedure" → https://t.co/HyHMqmffSJ pic.twitter.com/uaGhp61w03 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 4, 2025

Vince Neil's Health Setback Forces Mötley Crüe to Reschedule Las Vegas Residency

The residency will still be held at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

However, the number of shows has been reduced from 11 to 10, with the April 19 performance being canceled entirely. Fans can now look forward to a series of exciting concerts in the fall instead, USA Today said.

This health setback follows another challenging moment for Vince Neil earlier this year. On February 10, a plane owned by Neil was involved in a tragic crash in Scottsdale, Arizona.

While Neil was not aboard the plane at the time, the incident involved a collision with a parked plane, resulting in the death of two passengers.

Despite these hurdles, Neil's bandmates are optimistic about his recovery and the future of the tour.

Mötley Crüe's fans are eager to see the band perform and support Neil in his recovery. The Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled for September.

The new residency dates are as follows:

September 12

September 13

September 17

September 19

September 20

September 24

September 26

September 27

October 1

October 3

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see their favorite rock band, but Mötley Crüe's return to Las Vegas is sure to be worth the wait.