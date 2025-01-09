Pamela Anderson Explains Why She and Tommy Lee Aren't on Great Terms Right Now

Pamela Anderson has revealed that her current relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee is far from ideal — at least as it stands right now.

While promoting her new film The Last Showgirl during a recent appearance with Andy Cohen, Anderson opened up about her strained communication with the Mötley Crüe drummer, who she shares two sons with, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

Anderson, 57, admitted of her current status with Lee, "We used to talk a lot more."

She continued, "Not recently, unfortunately, but you know, I wish we did have a better rapport right now."

When asked if the two remain amicable, however, she added, "It'll be okay, eventually. It's just kind of a moment right now."

Lee, 62, has been married to Brittany Furlan since 2019, while Anderson has remarried and divorced multiple times since her whirlwind 1995 marriage to Lee.

Despite their ups and downs, the former couple co-parented their now-grown children, and Anderson seems hopeful their relationship can improve, especially with family milestones like her youngest son's recent engagement.

Anderson also praised her sons during the interview, as pointed out by People, calling Brandon "an amazing person" with a knack for business and describing Dylan as "a musician and entrepreneur."

She added that their accomplishments make her proud, even amid the challenges in her relationship with their father.

The tumultuous history between Anderson and Lee is well-documented, from their marriage after just a few days of dating to their infamous stolen honeymoon tape and publicized divorce in 1998.

Despite attempts to rekindle their romance over the years, their relationship has remained complicated.

Anderson's new film, The Last Showgirl, which her son Brandon helped connect her with, is set to hit theaters on Jan. 10. She spoke highly of his involvement, highlighting his drive and talent in helping her pursue creative projects.

While Anderson and Lee's love story continues to be a topic of fascination, it seems the actress is focused on mending family ties and celebrating her sons' successes. Whether their relationship will improve remains uncertain, but Anderson is optimistic, saying, "It'll be okay, eventually."