Mötley Crüe Singer Vince Neil's Plane Crashes In Arizona, Leaving One Dead

One person was killed and three others were injured when a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil crashed into a parked plane while landing at an airport in Arizona on Monday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Learjet 35A was landing at Scottsdale Municipal Airport at around 2:45 p.m. Monday when it veered off the runway and struck a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet. An airport spokesperson said at a news conference that the Learjet's left main gear failed during the landing.

The plane was arriving in Scottsdale from Austin, Texas. Neil was not on board at the time.

Capt. Dave Folio of the Scottsdale Fire Department said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were transported to a local hospital. A fifth person refused treatment.

Mötley Crüe initially posted a statement on social media indicating that the pilot was killed and that Neil's girlfriend, Rain Andreani, and her friend were injured, but that post was soon deleted and replaced with a statement that did not identify any passengers.

Neil's lawyer posted a statement on X that indicated there were two pilots and two passengers on board the plane.

"Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today," he wrote.

Neil's friend, Poison frontman Bret Michaels. posted a statement on Facebook indicating the pilot had died.

"My deepest sympathy and condolences to the pilot that just passed away in Scottsdale Airpark and the other pilot who was injured, as well as my thoughts and prayers to our family friend Rain, her friends and all those that were injured in the tragic landing," Michaels wrote. "I was relieved to hear that my friend Vince Neil was not on board at the time of the incident."

