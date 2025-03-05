Katy Perry Likened to a 'Sponge' as She Reportedly Sought Taylor Swift's Help to Save Her From Struggling Ticket Sales

Katy Perry has reportedly asked fellow pop star Taylor Swift for advice following disastrous ticket sales for the singer's upcoming Lifetimes tour.

Now, thousands of tickets are supposedly still unsold just days ahead of the tour kicking off in May, sources told The U.S. Sun.

The singer, meanwhile, has been criticized for working on her album "143" with controversial producer Dr. Luke. She was said to be 'frustrated' as not enough attention has been paid to her 83 concerts.

Katy Perry reportedly imagined Taylor Swift as the perfect person to breathe life into her own on the heels of Swift's record-busting Eras tour.

Sources told the outlet that Perry has been on the phone with Swift, discussing everything from costume design to stage lights. Perry wants Swift's appearances to be remarkable and historical.

"Katy saw one of Taylor's shows last year and was excited and inspired by what she saw," an insider shared. "She knows she can count on her to give her some positive feedback."

A different Swift insider called Perry "a sponge" who is willing to soak up whatever is shared with her. This entailed discussing the importance of storytelling in the performances and the visual aspect of the shows.

"Taylor wants Katy to succeed and have a great tour," the source added. "Katy appreciates that."

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's Rocky Relationship

Perry and Swift's relationship was rocky, as the two stars had a feud that lasted for years, beginning in 2014.

The beef was over accusations of sabotage, with both artists releasing records that were thought to reference each other.

The two made amends in 2018 when Perry reached out to Swift with an olive branch and a note.

"It was really unfortunate," Katy shared with Ellen DeGeneres about the feud in 2019.

"But we made amends and I'm all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out."

Since then, their friendship has blossomed, and they have supported each other in their endeavors.

Katy recently praised Swift on social media after attending the pop star's Eras tour in Sydney.