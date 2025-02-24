Katy Perry Faces Ticket Sales Disaster As Thousands of Seats Still Empty for 'Lifetimes' Tour

Katy Perry is facing a rocky start to her Lifetimes Tour as thousands of seats remain empty in several US venues.

Even though she is a pop icon, ticket sales have been slow in many cities, and the success of the tour has been critically examined, according to The US Sun.

While tickets went on sale for Perry's first big tour in years on January 29, ticket sales numbers indicate a lack of interest in many markets.

Sales are starting to pick up in bigger cities such as New York, but smaller venues are still struggling.

The outlet examined Ticketmaster's seating chart for her May 13 show at Minneapolis' Target Center, which shows many open spots. Then, there is a more familiar scene at Denver's Ball Arena, where tickets are still widely available just days before the May 15 concert schedule.

At some other sites, more than 60% of seats at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC, are sold out, but California's Kia Forum has, at best, sold out a handful of sections. However, large sections of both upper and lower levels are still available.

Dr. Luke Collaboration Fallout

Ticket sales for Perry have been weak amid criticism over her choice to work with producer Dr. Luke on her latest album, 143.

Singer Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexual misconduct in 2014 and fought a six-year legal battle before settling in 2023.

Last September, Perry was asked on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast why she had decided to collaborate with the producer despite the backlash.

The mom-of-one claimed, "I know a lot of people have expressed disappointment and were really upset that you decided to involve Dr. Luke on this album."

But fans didn't take her answer so well.

Perry hasn't had the same chart dominance over the past several years, but her history speaks for itself. She scored multi-platinum hits with songs like "I Kissed a Girl," "Teenage Dream," "Firework," and "Roar," and continues to be one of the most commercially successful artists of her generation.

143 is Perry's first album since 2020's Smile and the first since she became a mother to daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Lifetimes tour will start on April 23, 2025, and end on November 7, 2025.