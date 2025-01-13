Katy Perry Mocked After Reportedly Donating All '143' Album Revenue to California Fire Victims: 'So Zero Dollars?'

Katy Perry allegedly donated the proceeds from her album "143" to aid those affected by the destructive wildfires in California.

In the six-day struggle against the raging fires in Los Angeles, firefighters are at a crucial juncture. Despite some success, officials caution that the flames remain a major threat, especially because strong winds are expected to resume later this week.

At least 24 lives have been lost in the tragedy, with many more still unaccounted for.

🚨 Katy Perry had donated all the revenue she has made from her album “143” to the victims of the California Fire! pic.twitter.com/GhxYK5MKWd — Pop Drug (@zPopDrug) January 11, 2025

Yet, instead of celebrating her selfless gesture, internet users lampooned Perry, speculating that the poor sales of her most recent album, "143," won't make a significant impact.

It's also worth noting that no other major outlet or network have reported about Perry's philantrophic efforts to help those affected by the wildfire.

So zero dollars? — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) January 12, 2025

What’d that total to? $7? — Mikey 🇺🇸🦅🏳️‍🌈 (@CashForBones) January 12, 2025

she donated $14.3 dollars!! what a queen 😍 — I 🤍 KATY PERRY (@KATYPERRYFAN_66) January 11, 2025

The generous queen 🥹💗 I hope they use the money wisely and divide the $10.99 equally amongst all the victims!! — 𝕽𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖎𝖉 (@RashidZolanski) January 12, 2025

One firefighter will now have Cheetos mentos and a diet coke. Thanks Katy . — Daily Dose of X (@schuld_eth) January 13, 2025

So like 50$ damn so generous — Thee Original Malcolm Blacc (@theMalcolmBlacc) January 12, 2025

Perry's album failed to capture widespread attention following its debut in September 2024, as both critics and fans criticized its unoriginal, artificial sound.

Upon its release, "143" entered the music scene with an initial count of 48,000 units sold, falling short of expectations. The distribution of these units leaned heavily towards traditional album sales rather than streaming numbers.

Additionally, many supporters and reviewers believed that Perry's feminist song "Woman's World" suffered a blow due to her decision to work with controversial music producer, Dr. Luke. It confused numerous fans when she decided to collaborate on a track promoting female empowerment with a male artist who had faced allegations of abuse from a woman, specifically Kesha, even though the accusations were eventually withdrawn and never pursued in court.