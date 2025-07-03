Katy Perry Celebrates Major Streaming Milestone Amid Orlando Bloom Breakup News

Katy Perry closed out a turbulent week with a reason to smile.

A few days after breaking down onstage in Sydney during her "Lifetimes" Tour, the 2010 anthem "Teenage Dream" reached over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

It is Perry's 10th track to reach the one billion stream mark, confirming her position as one of the platform's most streamed female artists.

“Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry has reached 1 BILLION streams on Spotify.



The success comes at a personally trying time. Perry and her beau, Orlando Bloom ended their nearly nine-year romance, which included an engagement and the arrival of their daughter.

Representatives of the onetime couple released a joint statement confirming the breakup, which they referred to as amicable and mutual. "They continue to have great respect for one another and are committed to co-parenting their daughter," the statement read.

The split, though officially acknowledged just last week, had reportedly been in motion for months. According to Us Weekly, "Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life." Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, whose sudden divorce filing in 2011 blindsided her during a tour.

'It's Been Stressful'

Behind the scenes, sources say both Perry and Bloom had been struggling with career pressure and personal frustration. A source told Radar Online that the two had "endless rows" and clashed over the strain of trying to stay relevant in Hollywood. "They couldn't take the strain of watching each other fail, and their frustrations with themselves boiled over into rows with each other," the insider claimed.

Bloom has been aiming to revive his leading-man status, reportedly betting on his return to the Lord of the Rings franchise in the upcoming film The Hunt for Gollum. Meanwhile, Perry faced criticism over her latest album cycle and was mocked online after a promotional stunt involving a space launch.

Their conflicting priorities and separate battles ultimately took a toll. "It's been stressful as hell for them, so no wonder their separate battles ended up in them turning on each other," one source said.

Bloom Spotted In Europe While Perry Powers Through

As Perry wrapped her tour in tears, Bloom was seen partying across Europe. He attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding festivities in Venice and was photographed alongside celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney. He also posted a cryptic Instagram caption about "loneliness and darkness," even as photos emerged of him sharing a water taxi with model Vittoria Ceretti.

Though it was an emotional blow to her, Perry's billion-stream milestone is a career high point. Co-produced with Max Martin, Benny Blanco and Dr. Luke, "Teenage Dream" helped make her the first woman to earn five No. 1 singles from one album.