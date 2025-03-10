Tool's Decision to Not Address Harsh Booing During Own Festival Brings More Harsh Reception

Tool's lips are sealed when it comes to the awkward booing they received at one of their shows over the weekend.

The band began their "Tool in the Sand" festival on March 7 in the Dominican Republic. While the lineup featured several other big acts such as Primus and Mastodon, Tool were the ones who lost favor with the crowd at their own festival.

While the first night went over well with the crowd, it was the second night that hit the wrong notes. The band had previously promised fans to have "two unique sets" and on the second night, some of the songs Tool played were repeats from the night before. This caused a rapturous amount of booing from the audience as a response.

In a separate post to Reddit, another user explained the situation.

"The first night did not disappoint. Many great songs that fans were dying to hear. The second night started with a surprise. As far as I know you could not purchase tickets to one night of the show. Meaning that everyone here was here for two nights hoping to see an epic no repeat set. They started the second evening with a repeat of the night before. Everyone disappointed about the repeat from the night before," the post began.

"We watched huge fans next to us walk out of the show. They only played an hour and mostly repeats from the first night. Why fly to the DR on a 3 night ticket to watch an hour of repeat songs from the night before? Not sure what to say but this was a very disappointing show. Especially for the cost. To pay to see a show and it turn out to be two of the same show was a major bummer. I will never pay to see them again which is very disappointing," the person added.

Despite the poor reception from the crowd, Tool has not offered an official statement instead opting to remain quiet on it. Many fans took the silence as Tool's response to the situation and offered their own takes on how they think the band would have reacted, slamming the group in the process.

One person on Reddit pointed out that frontman Maynard James Keenan was to blame for the events, alleging that he "hates" those that made him rich.

"I'll aways love the music, but I've never seen someone who hates the fans that made him rich as much as that guy," another Reddit post read.

Inexcusable

by u/-Wenk- in ToolBand

Another person showed how they think Tool reacted to the criticism by showing a scene from 'Dumb & Dumber' when Harry and Lloyd use money to wipe their eyes and noses. The user seemingly meant this to be Tool not caring about the critics and instead being happy with the money.

This is not the first time that the band has been the subject of controversy, because in 2024 James Keenan called out a fan who pulled out their phone at one of Tool's shows.

"Put your f****** phone away, d***head, seriously," he told the person.