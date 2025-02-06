Taylor Swift Resents Blake Lively for Using Her in Justin Baldoni War and in Infamous 'Dragons' Text: Report

Taylor Swift is reportedly now feeling used by longtime close friend Blake Lively amid Lively's Justin Baldoni drama.

A new report from TMZ is claiming that Swift resents Lively after learning that she has been "inappropriately leveraging her name for a long time," notably against Lively's co-star and director in the movie It Ends With Us.

The outlet refers to an important meeting between Baldoni and Lively at her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds', penthouse in New York City when Swift showed up along with Reynolds, allegedly causing Baldoni to feel ambushed, Baldoni previously revealed.

TMZ's source says that Swift simply showed up at the time that she was designated to by Lively and that she was unaware that Baldoni was going to be at the penthouse at the same time as her. This was allegedly the only time that Baldoni and Swift's paths crossed. According to TMZ, Swift now believes Lively timed her meeting with Baldoni so that she would arrive before he left.

"We're told all Taylor said to Justin was how excited she was to see the movie because he was her friend's boss," the outlet reports. "The source says Taylor is also learning Blake has been inappropriately leveraging her name for a long time, like telling a young actress that Taylor 'cast her,' which simply did not happen."

In a widely mocked text message unearthed from the lawsuit, Lively told Baldoni that Swift was one of her protective "dragons," with Lively comparing herself to Khaleesi from HBO's hit show Game of Thrones. According to TMZ, the source spoke out about the text message the actress sent Baldoni, saying, "It's weird to say that about a friend."

A source close to Swift previously spoke about the situation and shared that Swift is only connected to Lively through friendship and not professional gain.

"Taylor is proud of the film because her music was featured in it, which gave her a sense of involvement, though she wasn't fully aware of the extent of the project's developments," the source said, according to the Daily Mail.

The insider also spoke about Swift's arrival to the meeting where she unknowingly was going to meet Baldoni.

"She finds Justin's interpretation of the encounter perplexing, and those close to her suspect she's being drawn into the situation as a means to target Blake," the insider added.

Despite the alleged rift between Lively and Swift, a different source spoke to Page Six and shared that the two are still very much friends. They shared that the tension between them is false, but Swift has yet to release an official statement on the situation.

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni has since hit back with a $400 million lawsuit where he made accusations that Lively used Swift's influence to rewrite some of the script for the movie.

Swift's involvement in the film is related to her song "My Tears Ricochet" from her Folklore album being included in the film.