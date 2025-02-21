Lady Gaga Reacts to Billie Eilish's Shoutout With Perfect Lip Sync

Lady Gaga has shown love for Billie Eilish in the most playful way possible—by lip-syncing to a sound from one of Eilish's most recent interviews.

This week, Gaga shared a TikTok video in which she perfectly lip-syncs to a clip from Eilish's annual Vanity Fair interview. In this interview, the singer answers the same set of questions each year.

In this year's interview, Billie Eilish reveals her admiration for Lady Gaga, especially her throwback hits like "G.U.Y.," "Alejandro," "Poker Face," and "Born This Way." In the clip, Eilish praises Gaga's music, saying, "It's so good."

In her playful response, Gaga captioned the TikTok, "She had me at G.U.Y." The exchange shows the mutual admiration between the two superstars, with Eilish's shoutout prompting Gaga's humorous reaction. Billboard said this makes it clear that their connection goes both ways.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is gearing up for a significant year in 2025. She will release her much-anticipated album, Mayhem, on March 7. This is her first full-length pop album since Chromatica in 2020, which earned her a Grammy.

The album's release will be followed by Gaga's appearance on Saturday Night Live the very next day, March 8, where she will host and perform as the musical guest for the second time.

Lady Gaga Announces Epic Return to Rio with Copacabana Beach Performance

Ahead of the album release, Gaga has already dropped several singles from Mayhem.

The most recent one, "Abracadabra," adds to her impressive lineup of songs. It follows "Die With a Smile"—a collaboration with Mars that topped the Billboard Hot 100—and "Disease," a dark electro-pop hit that landed at No. 27 on the charts.

In addition to her musical releases, Lady Gaga has announced a significant event in Rio de Janeiro. On May 3, she will return to the city for an exceptional performance at Copacabana Beach, marking her first show there since 2012.

The concert, announced on February 21, is part of the "Todo Mundo no Rio" initiative, which aims to bring large-scale entertainment events to the region.

According to People, Lady Gaga's upcoming performance in Rio holds deep personal significance. It will mark seven years since she had to cancel her appearance at the Rock in Rio festival due to health issues.

In a post on X, she shared her excitement about returning to Brazil, calling it an honor to perform for Rio and acknowledging the strong bond she has with her Brazilian fans.

Reflecting on her past cancellations, she expressed gratitude for their patience and remembered how much their understanding meant to her during her recovery.

Gaga reassured fans that she was in excellent health and was working hard to make the show unforgettable. She encouraged them to prepare for an electrifying experience on the beach.